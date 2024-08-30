Aced – new tune from Andy Leftwich

Fiddle and mandolin maestro Andy Leftwich has added another fiery fiddle tune to the repertoire with his latest single, Aced, recorded with Nashville superpickers Cody Kilby, Matt Menefee, and Byron House.

It starts with Leftwich on mandolin, and picked up quickly by the fiddle, the instrument he played with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder for 15 years. Contributions from Menefee on banjo and Kilby on guitar follow soon as well, held together throughout by House, who also gets his licks in, generally recognized as one of the very top bassmen in Nashville.

Andy concurs, saying…

“When you get pickers like Cody Kilby, Byron House, and Matt Menefee together, good things happen. These guys are ‘Aces’ at their craft, and I’m honored they would pick with me on this song!”

Have a listen, and hang on tight.

Aced is available now from Mountain Home Music on popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.