A Time For Every Season – Shelton & Williams

The Danville, VA-based group, Shelton & Williams, has released A Time for Every Season, their first release on Turnberry Records. The trio is comprised of the husband and wife team of Johnny and Jeanette Williams, and their bluegrass buddy, Jay Shelton. All are accomplished singers, songwriters, and musicians as demonstrated on this record.

The ten-song project includes four original tunes penned by these gifted songsmiths. Jeanette offers up a hard-driving tune and sings lead on a song that questions a love relationship on Baby I Just Do. Jay co-wrote Home with Linda Burton, which he kicks off with a smooth guitar, as he leads the trio in a traveler’s revelation number. The tight-three part chorus confesses, “Home is where the heart is. Home is where I want to be. Home is where the heart is. It’s everything I’ll ever need.” The last line of the song shares his final decision, “I’m coming home to you.”

Johnny presents two original compositions, Blue Nashville Night, a slow sad number, and I’ve Made it Home, an a cappella gospel rendering. The latter is a personal favorite. The high-noted chorus has a Stanley feel that will put chills on faith-filled listeners.

The remaining songs are eclectic in nature, and according to Jeanette, “We each brought songs we liked, and then decided together what would fit.” The CD’s title is pulled from an old Pete Seeger song, Turn, Turn, Turn, that was made famous in the ’60s by The Byrds. The tune pulls its lyrics from the cryptic third chapter of Ecclesiastes that the lists the seasons and purposes under Heaven.

Several songs made famous in the country genre are included, but Shelton & Williams have put their own bluegrass-flavor to each. We hear a melody originally penned and sung by Loretta Lynn, World of Forgotten People, and Two of a Kind, popularized by the Dixie Chicks. The album concludes with a Waylon Jennings’ number, The Door is Always Open.

Focus is on the strong vocals, with the Williamses and Shelton swapping lead duties and blending the choruses with tight three-part harmony, leaving room for plenty of strong musicianship. Jay Shelton offers solid guitar breaks throughout the project, and Johnny lends his talent on the six-string kicking off Take Me Back. Jeanette holds down the fort with solid, tasteful bass backing.

The trio is joined on the album by other talented pickers. Banjo duties are split between Jason Davis, Jody King, and Clyde Bailey, each offering toe-tapping kicks and breaks. Masterful mandolin work is provided by either Nick Goad or Ron Inscore. John Boulding lends his dobro skills on a couple of tunes and Scott Freeman fiddles on Home.

It should be noted that Johnny and Jeanette have been recognized by their hometown of Danville with “Lifetime Achievement Awards” for thirty years of contributions to bluegrass music.

Recorded in Cana, VA at Eastwood Recording Studio through the good ears of its engineer, Wesley Easter, this album features solid, uplifting music that will leave the listener wanting more.