A Long Ways Past A Preacher from Roan Street Ramblers

The Roan Street Ramblers, a young family bluegrass group from Johnson City, TN, have written and recorded a song about the devastating floods that followed Hurricane Helene back in September.

Titled A Long Ways Past A Preacher, it’s sung by River Smith, who plays banjo, with support from older sister Lucy on fiddle, and little brother Sawyer on mandolin. Their mom, Linda, plays guitar with lead guitar from family friend Gary Taylor.

All the youngsters in the group have been studying their instruments since they were quite young, and have participated in the Junior Appalachian Musicians program at their school. Lucy, River, and Gary are in their teens, and Roan Street Ramblers already performing before audiences near their home.

A music video for their song was filmed in the studio, showing that these young pickers and singers have come quite a long way before they can even drive a car, predicting a great future if they stick with their music.

A Long Ways Past A Preacher is available from popular download and streaming services online. The Smiths are looking now for a way to donate money from the song’s streaming and download revenue to the various organizations helping out in the Appalachian regions affected by the flooding.