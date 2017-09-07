Bluegrass Pride in the running for Best of the Best Overall Contingent Award

This year a group representing the California Bluegrass Association participated in the San Francisco Pride parade, submitting a float with live bluegrass being played along the parade route.

This group, calling themselves Bluegrass Pride, have been nominated for the SF Pride Best of the Best Overall Contingent Award, a sort of best in show citation among all the parade participants. A panel of judges rated each contingent (floats and/or groups marching) during the parade based on creativity and their engagement with the pride theme. Out of the 273 groups in the parade, Bluegrass Pride has been named one of the top five.

The actual award is to be decided by an online vote, with the ballot closing on Friday afternoon (September 8) at 6:00 (PDT). All are encouraged to vote.

Bluegrass Pride social media director Kara Kundert explains why they are soliciting everyone’s support.

“We worked so hard to make this float into a reality because we wanted to reach out to a community that may never have really been exposed to bluegrass before and show them that bluegrass is for everybody. To now see this cause not only being accepted but wholeheartedly embraced by the LGBT community is more than we could have ever hoped for. Winning this prize would really just be the cherry on top of an incredible first step into further outreach efforts in California and beyond.”

To vote, follow this link.

Bluegrass Pride has already been designated as one of six Absolutely Fabulous Musical Contingents, as decided by the judges.

Kara also shared these images from the parade, which was held on June 25.