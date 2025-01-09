95 – new single from Breakin’ Strings

Maine’s Breakin’ Strings has released a song with a theme familiar to anyone who lives along the US east coast. It’s another from their upcoming Homegrown album, which has been delayed due to some health issues.

It’s titled 95, for I-95, the longest north/south highway in the United States, which runs from Miami, Florida to the border with New Brunswick in Maine. Much of its route follows the old US-1, connecting major cities all along the way. A busy highway, especially near the metro areas, I-95 is all but unavoidable in parts of many states.

Written by the group’s two guitarists, Cliff Gelina and Cody Howe, 95 tells of events that have occurred for the band along this road, including a return from World of Bluegrass with a major storm on their heels.

Gelina sings lead, supported by Howe on lead guitar, guest Cory Walker on banjo, Sam Acus on mandolin, and Amanda Gelina on bass. David Bevins provides reso-guitar. The track drives it hard, with solid solos all around.

Give it a listen…

95 is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers are invited to contact Breakin’ Strings online to obtain an airplay copy.