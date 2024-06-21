52nd Charlotte Bluegrass Festival kicks off

David Peterson and 1946 at the 2024 Charlotte Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The 52nd annual Charlotte Bluegrass Festival is underway at the Eaton County Fairgrounds in Charlotte, Michigan. Promoter Wes Pettinger has once again pulled a top notch lineup together for the festival. Co-MC, Terri Grannis keeps the afternoon show on track. She asked Ol Hippie Jerry Eicher to assist in announcements to start the day. Duffy Brown MC’s the evening show.

Michigan’s own Forked Run opened the festival. This band is a seasoned group of musicians. John Coffee leads the band. John’s 14 year old grandson joins him. He has been on stage with his grandpa since he was three. Dana Cupp plays banjo, who was the last banjo player for the Blue Grass Boys.

Dalton Harper made his first appearance in Charlotte. He is an up-and-coming young artist that we will hear from a lot more. He plays great bluegrass with some traditional country music thrown in for good measure. Dalton will put on two more sets on Friday.

David Peterson and 1946 returned to Charlotte for the first time in many years. David always delivers top flight, traditional bluegrass music.

Host band, Harbourtown, closed out the day. Band leader Jeremie Cole is joined by his son Troy on snare. He has started singing lead on several tunes. Troy helped out Forked Run in their second set. Jeremie is also the promoter of the Marshall Bluegrass Festival that is held at the end of July.

Wes has a “Hard Core” band that plays every note of every song throughout the whole festival. They show up and keep the show on the rails!

Friday and Saturday build on the opening day with The David Mayfield Parade, Williamson Branch, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, The Henhouse Prowlers, Highway North, Dale Ann Bradley, The Grascals, and Michael Cleveland.

There are numerous other activities happening throughout the festival. The Henhouse Prowlers will be doing a kids workshop Saturday evening. The southeast Michigan Bluegrass Music Association will have their instrument petting zoo on Saturday morning, and instrument workshops will be held Friday and Saturday.

There is still time to come to Michigan’s longest running bluegrass music festival.

Support your local music venues.