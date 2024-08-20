20th annual Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival report

Posted on by Roger Black

Hammertowne at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival – photo © Roger Black

The Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival held at the KOA Campground on the banks of beautiful Lake Cumberland in Russell Springs, KY, was delightful this past weekend. Promoter, and beloved local personality, Moochie Hart, and her amazing staff did it again, just as they have done for the past twenty years. In spite of some brutal heat, humidity, and a few pop up rain showers the crowd had a great time.

The festival led off on Friday night with a terrific set by Rounders Station, one of the hottest new bands in Kentucky. Then The Moron Brothers kept the audience laughing until Authentic Unlimited filled out the evening with a ninety minute set of top notch, award-winning bluegrass music. Authentic Unlimited has been nominated for eight IBMA awards this year, and the bluegrass fans in Russell Springs sure found out why. They were treated to a stellar performance by one of the hottest bands in our music.

Friday brought great bands like David Osborne and Friends, CF Bailey and his band, Shadow Ridge, plus the soulful vocals and  songwriting of Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley. Kentucky’s own Hammertowne brought many traditional songs to the stage, but also showcased the prolific songwriting of guitar player David Carroll.

Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out finished out the evening in typical IIIrd Tyme out fashion, putting on a show that that was certainly a crowd pleaser. Russsell Moore is the most awarded male vocalist in bluegrass history, and nobody wondered why at the end of the night.

Many thanks to Mooche Hart and all of her staff and the KOA Campground in Russell Springs for providing bluegrass fans with a great festival at a fine facility. Looking forward to next year.

Rounder's Station at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Rounder's Station at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Rounder's Station at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
The Moron Brothers at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Authentic Unlimited at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Jesse Brock with Authentic Unlimited at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
John Meador with Authentic Unlimited at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
John Meador with Authentic Unlimited at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Authentic Unlimited at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Eli Johnston with Authentic Unlimited leaves the stage for a spin on the dance floor at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Eli Johnston with Authentic Unlimited leaves the stage for a spin on the dance floor at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dancing to the music at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dancing to the music at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dancing to the music at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dancing to the music at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
David Osborne & Friends at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
David Osborne & Friends at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Steve Day with David Osborne & Friends at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
David Osborne & Friends at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
CF Bailey & Shadow Ridge at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
CF Bailey & Shadow Ridge at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
CF Bailey & Shadow Ridge at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
CF Bailey & Shadow Ridge at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Lincoln Mash at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Lincoln Mash & Heather Alley at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Heather Alley at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Lincoln Mash & Heather Alley at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Lincoln Mash & Heather Alley at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Hammertowne at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Hammertowne at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Brad Powers with Hammertowne at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Scott Tackett with Hammertowne at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
David Carroll with Hammertowne at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Bryan Russell with Hammertowne at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Moochie Hart at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Hardworking staff at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Moochie Hart and her staff at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Nathan Aldridge with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Keith McKinnon with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Russell Moore with IIIrd Tyme Out at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Colton Baker with Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black
Dancing to the music at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival - photo © Roger Black

Roger Black

Roger D. Black has decades of experience as a photographer capturing the special moments that enrich people's lives. Whether behind the camera or behind the MC microphone at some of the Southeast's and Midwest's most notable and memorable bluegrass festivals, Roger loves to showcase the talents, beauty, and traditions of the people who love the American art form that is bluegrass music.

