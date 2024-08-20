20th annual Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival report

Hammertowne at the 2024 Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival – photo © Roger Black

The Lake Cumberland Bluegrass Festival held at the KOA Campground on the banks of beautiful Lake Cumberland in Russell Springs, KY, was delightful this past weekend. Promoter, and beloved local personality, Moochie Hart, and her amazing staff did it again, just as they have done for the past twenty years. In spite of some brutal heat, humidity, and a few pop up rain showers the crowd had a great time.

The festival led off on Friday night with a terrific set by Rounders Station, one of the hottest new bands in Kentucky. Then The Moron Brothers kept the audience laughing until Authentic Unlimited filled out the evening with a ninety minute set of top notch, award-winning bluegrass music. Authentic Unlimited has been nominated for eight IBMA awards this year, and the bluegrass fans in Russell Springs sure found out why. They were treated to a stellar performance by one of the hottest bands in our music.

Friday brought great bands like David Osborne and Friends, CF Bailey and his band, Shadow Ridge, plus the soulful vocals and songwriting of Lincoln Mash and Heather Alley. Kentucky’s own Hammertowne brought many traditional songs to the stage, but also showcased the prolific songwriting of guitar player David Carroll.

Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out finished out the evening in typical IIIrd Tyme out fashion, putting on a show that that was certainly a crowd pleaser. Russsell Moore is the most awarded male vocalist in bluegrass history, and nobody wondered why at the end of the night.

Many thanks to Mooche Hart and all of her staff and the KOA Campground in Russell Springs for providing bluegrass fans with a great festival at a fine facility. Looking forward to next year.