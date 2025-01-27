2025 SPBGMA International Band Championship results

This past Saturday and Sunday the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America held their annual Band Championship during their 41st National Convention in Nashville. Competitors performed multiple times for the judges over the two days, before the final results were announced yesterday afternoon.

And the winners are:

Riley Gilbreath & Lonestar Blue Remedy Tree Bonnie Bevins & Carolina Drive Headin’ Home Lake Side Pearl Grace & Co Shannon Baker & Sometime Soon Travis Watts & Mountain Blessings

Congratulations and well done all!