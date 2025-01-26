2025 SPBGMA Bluegrass Music Award winners

Tonight the 2025 Bluegrass Music Awards are being announced in Nashville at the Sheraton Music City hotel during the 41st annual SPBGMA National Convention & Band Championship.
Our SPBGMA correspondent, Nick Newlon, will be reporting the winners as they are announced. To see the list as it progresses, simply return to this page throughout the evening as we will add the information during the awards show.
And the winners are:
- Bluegrass Promoter of the Year – Aaron McDaris
- Bluegrass Radio Station of the Year – SiriusXM 77
- Bluegrass DJ of the Year – Chris Jones – SiriusXM
- Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year – Daryl Mosley
- Bluegrass Album of the Year – If There’s A Will There’s A Way by Junior Sisk for Mountain Fever Records
- Bluegrass Song of the Year – Tennessee Hound Dog by The Grascals for Mountain Home Music Company
- Bass Fiddle Performer of the Year – Maddie Dalton
- Dobro Performer of the Year – Matt Leadbetter
- Guitar Performer of the Year – Kody Norris
- Mandolin Performer of the Year – Alan Bibey
- Banjo Performer of the Year – Kristin Scott Benson
- Fiddle Performer of the Year – Mary Rachel Nalley Norris
- Female Vocalist of the Year – Rhonda Vincent
- Male Vocalist of the Year – Kody Norris
- Gospel Group of the Year – Authentic Unlimited
- Vocal Group of the Year – The Kody Norris Show
- Instrumental Group of the Year – East Nash Grass
- Bluegrass Band (Overall) of the Year – Rhonda Vincent & The Rage
- Bluegrass Entertainer(s) of the Year – Kody Norris
Congratulations to all the 2025 winners!