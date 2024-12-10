2025 SPBGMA Award nominees

The Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America, known familiarly by the acronym SPBGMA, has announced the nominees for their 2025 Bluegrass Music Awards. Votes are tallied and winners named during the organization’s annual convention, held at the Sheraton Music City Hotel in Nashville at the end of January.

As you might guess from the name, SPBGMA has as its goal perpetuating traditional bluegrass music, and that basis is reflected in these nominees.

And those nominees are:

Bluegrass Promoter of the Year

Danny Stewart

Ernie Evans

Dell Davis

Cody Johnson

Aaron McDaris

Freddie Patrick

Bluegrass Radio Station of the Year

WNCW-FM – Spindale, NC

WPAQ-FM – Mt Airy, NC

WOBL-FM – Oberlin/Cleveland, OH

BanjoRadio.com

TheBluegrassJamboree.com

SiriusXM 77

Bluegrass DJ of the Year

Jerry Eicher – TheBluegrassJamboree.com

Chris Jones – SiriusXM

Michelle Lee – WOBL

Cindy Baucom – Knee Deep in Bluegrass

Kyle Cantrell – BanjoRadio.com

Ned Luberecki – SiriusXM

Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year

Jerry Salley

Rick Faris

Rick Lang

Daryl Mosley

Mark Brinkman

Donna Hughes

Bluegrass Album of the Year

Gospel Sessions, Volume 2 by Authentic Unlimited for Billy Blue Records

Let It Burn by Kristy Cox for Billy Blue Records

No Fear by Sister Sadie for Mountain Home Music Company

The Winning Hand by Lonesome River Band for Mountain Home Music Company

If There’s A Will There’s A Way by Junior Sisk for Mountain Fever Records

Destinations & Fun Places by Rhonda Vincent & The Rage for Upper Management Records

Bluegrass Song of the Year

Fall In Tennessee by Authentic Unlimited for Billy Blue Records

Blues of the Night by Lonesome River Band for Mountain Home Music Company

Please Mr. Please by Rhonda Vincent & The Rage for Upper Management Records

When the Good Old Days Were Good by Daryl Mosley for Pinecastle Records

Tennessee Hound Dog by The Grascals for Mountain Home Music Company

Wanderers Like Me from The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys for Smithsonian Folkways Records

Bass Fiddle Performer of the Year

Todd Phillips

Missy Raines

Zak McLamb

Kameron Keller

Terry Smith

Maddie Dalton

Dobro Performer of the Year

Rob Ickes

Jacob Metz

Gaven Largent

Andy Hall

Matt Leadbetter

Justin Moses

Guitar Performer of the Year

Jesse Smathers

Kosy Norris

Kenny Smith

Zack Arnold

Trey Hensley

Rick Faris

Mandolin Performer of the Year

Wayne Benson

Danny Roberts

Harry Clark

Adam Miller

Jesse Brock

Alan Bibey

Banjo Performer of the Year

Kristin Scott Benson

Sammy Shelor

Jason Davis

Tony Mabe

Gena Britt

Barry Abernathy

Fiddle Performer of the Year

Adam Haynes

Michael Cleveland

Mike Hartgrove

Jason Carter

Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris

Maddie Denton

Female Vocalist of the Year

Dale Ann Bradley

Rhonda Vincent

Amanda Smith

Heather Mabe

Caroline Owens

Jaelee Roberts

Male Vocalist of the Year

Daryl Mosley

Danny Paisley

Russell Moore

Kody Norris

Zack Arnold

Larry Sparks

Gospel Group of the Year

Blue Highway

Russel Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

King James Boys

Authentic Unlimited

Lonesome River Band

Vocal Group of the Year

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

The Kody Norris Show

Authentic Unlimited

Blue Highway

Sister Sadie

Appalachian Road Show

Instrumental Group of the Year

East Nash Grass

Russell Moore & IIIrd TYme Out

LonesomeRiver Band

Sister Sadie

The Grascals

The Kody Norris Show

Bluegrass Band (Overall) of the Year

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Authentic Unlimited

The Kody Norris Show

The Grascals

Junior Sisk Band

Sister Sadie

Bluegrass Entertainer(s) of the Year

Rhonda Vincent

The Kody Norris Show

Sister Sadie

Lonesome River Band

The Tennessee Bluegrass Band

East Nash Grass

The 2025 SPBGMA Bluegrass Music Awards will be presented on Saturday, January 25, during their awards show and concert.

Congratulations and best of luck to all of the nominees!