2025 SPBGMA Award nominees

The Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America, known familiarly by the acronym SPBGMA, has announced the nominees for their 2025 Bluegrass Music Awards. Votes are tallied and winners named during the organization’s annual convention, held at the Sheraton Music City Hotel in Nashville at the end of January.
As you might guess from the name, SPBGMA has as its goal perpetuating traditional bluegrass music, and that basis is reflected in these nominees.
And those nominees are:
Bluegrass Promoter of the Year
- Danny Stewart
- Ernie Evans
- Dell Davis
- Cody Johnson
- Aaron McDaris
- Freddie Patrick
Bluegrass Radio Station of the Year
- WNCW-FM – Spindale, NC
- WPAQ-FM – Mt Airy, NC
- WOBL-FM – Oberlin/Cleveland, OH
- BanjoRadio.com
- TheBluegrassJamboree.com
- SiriusXM 77
Bluegrass DJ of the Year
- Jerry Eicher – TheBluegrassJamboree.com
- Chris Jones – SiriusXM
- Michelle Lee – WOBL
- Cindy Baucom – Knee Deep in Bluegrass
- Kyle Cantrell – BanjoRadio.com
- Ned Luberecki – SiriusXM
Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year
- Jerry Salley
- Rick Faris
- Rick Lang
- Daryl Mosley
- Mark Brinkman
- Donna Hughes
Bluegrass Album of the Year
- Gospel Sessions, Volume 2 by Authentic Unlimited for Billy Blue Records
- Let It Burn by Kristy Cox for Billy Blue Records
- No Fear by Sister Sadie for Mountain Home Music Company
- The Winning Hand by Lonesome River Band for Mountain Home Music Company
- If There’s A Will There’s A Way by Junior Sisk for Mountain Fever Records
- Destinations & Fun Places by Rhonda Vincent & The Rage for Upper Management Records
Bluegrass Song of the Year
- Fall In Tennessee by Authentic Unlimited for Billy Blue Records
- Blues of the Night by Lonesome River Band for Mountain Home Music Company
- Please Mr. Please by Rhonda Vincent & The Rage for Upper Management Records
- When the Good Old Days Were Good by Daryl Mosley for Pinecastle Records
- Tennessee Hound Dog by The Grascals for Mountain Home Music Company
- Wanderers Like Me from The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys for Smithsonian Folkways Records
Bass Fiddle Performer of the Year
- Todd Phillips
- Missy Raines
- Zak McLamb
- Kameron Keller
- Terry Smith
- Maddie Dalton
Dobro Performer of the Year
- Rob Ickes
- Jacob Metz
- Gaven Largent
- Andy Hall
- Matt Leadbetter
- Justin Moses
Guitar Performer of the Year
- Jesse Smathers
- Kosy Norris
- Kenny Smith
- Zack Arnold
- Trey Hensley
- Rick Faris
Mandolin Performer of the Year
- Wayne Benson
- Danny Roberts
- Harry Clark
- Adam Miller
- Jesse Brock
- Alan Bibey
Banjo Performer of the Year
- Kristin Scott Benson
- Sammy Shelor
- Jason Davis
- Tony Mabe
- Gena Britt
- Barry Abernathy
Fiddle Performer of the Year
- Adam Haynes
- Michael Cleveland
- Mike Hartgrove
- Jason Carter
- Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris
- Maddie Denton
Female Vocalist of the Year
- Dale Ann Bradley
- Rhonda Vincent
- Amanda Smith
- Heather Mabe
- Caroline Owens
- Jaelee Roberts
Male Vocalist of the Year
- Daryl Mosley
- Danny Paisley
- Russell Moore
- Kody Norris
- Zack Arnold
- Larry Sparks
Gospel Group of the Year
- Blue Highway
- Russel Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
- Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
- King James Boys
- Authentic Unlimited
- Lonesome River Band
Vocal Group of the Year
- Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out
- The Kody Norris Show
- Authentic Unlimited
- Blue Highway
- Sister Sadie
- Appalachian Road Show
Instrumental Group of the Year
- East Nash Grass
- Russell Moore & IIIrd TYme Out
- LonesomeRiver Band
- Sister Sadie
- The Grascals
- The Kody Norris Show
Bluegrass Band (Overall) of the Year
- Rhonda Vincent & The Rage
- Authentic Unlimited
- The Kody Norris Show
- The Grascals
- Junior Sisk Band
- Sister Sadie
Bluegrass Entertainer(s) of the Year
- Rhonda Vincent
- The Kody Norris Show
- Sister Sadie
- Lonesome River Band
- The Tennessee Bluegrass Band
- East Nash Grass
The 2025 SPBGMA Bluegrass Music Awards will be presented on Saturday, January 25, during their awards show and concert.
Congratulations and best of luck to all of the nominees!