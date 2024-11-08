2025 Bluegrass Grammy nominations

This morning, the nominees for the 67th annual Grammy Awards were announced to great fanfare via online streaming. Most of the international media, of course, is focused on how many categories Beyoncé is nominated in, while we are concerned with the most crucial and important award: Best Bluegrass Album.

This year we see a couple of perennial nominees, as well as some first timers.

And the nominees are:

I Built A World – Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Songs Of Love And Life – The Del McCoury Band

No Fear – Sister Sadie

Live Vol. 1 – Billy Strings

Earl Jam – Tony Trischka

Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman – Dan Tyminski

A number of bluegrass adjacent artists who received nods include Sierra Ferrell and Rhiannon Giddens in the Best Americana Roots Performance for their current songs, Lighthouse and The Ballad of Sally Anne; Sierra Ferrell again for American Dreaming, as well as Sarah Jarosz for Runaway Train, and Gillian Welch & David Rawlings for Empty Trainload Of Sky in Best Americana Performance; Aoife O’Donovan for All My Friends and Sierra Ferrel for American Dreaming in Best American Roots Song; and for Best Folk Album, Aoife O’Donovan for All My Friends, and Gillian Welch & David Rawlings for Woodland.

Authentic Unlimited also received a nomination for Best Roots Gospel Album for The Gospel Sessions, Vol 2.

Congratulations and well done all!

The 2025 Grammy Awards will be announced and distributed on February 2 in Los Angeles, CA, broadcast live on CBS Television and streamed via Paramount. The awards detailed above will be presented during the afternoon in a separate awards show streamed online.