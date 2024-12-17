2024 Steve Martin Prize winners announced

Today comes the announcement of the winners of the 2024 Steve Martin Banjo Prize, given to recognize excellence across the spectrum of banjo styles.

This year’s Prize highlights a pair of young banjoists, one each from the three finger and clawhammer style communities, Tray Wellington and Alison de Groot. Both have been noted for pushing against the envelopes that encompass bluegrass and old time music, bringing fresh ideas to musical forms that have been evolving for generations.

Trey and Allison will each receive a $25,000 cash award, a welcome contribution to any banjo player’s livelihood.

Both of the 2024 recipients will be featured today on a streaming episode of Deering Live on YouTube at 5:30 p.m. (EST). Steve Martin will also appear to award their prizes officially, and we will all get to meet Allison and Trey and hear some of their music.

Martin initiated this Prize back in 2010, specifically to lend his name and his own money to bring attention to worthy players of the instrument he loves so well. After the ten years he had prepared to offer the award, and a total of $500,000 distributed, Steve turned the administration and funding of the Prize over to The Freshgrass Foundation, who continue to raise the necessary funds and find deserving recipients. They are aided by sponsors Deering Banjos and Compass Records.

Previous recipients of the Steve Martin Prize, originally know as the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass Music, include Noam Pikelny, Sammy Shelor, Jens Kruger, Eddie Adcock, Scott Vestal, Kristin Scott Benson, BB Bowness, Terry Baucom, Victor Furtado, Matthew Davis, and many others.

The annual award is chosen by a committee assembled as the Steve Martin Prize Board, which currently consists of Steve Martin, Béla Fleck, Alison Brown, Chris Wadsworth, Noam Pikelny, Anne Stringfield, Tony Trischka, Pete Wernick, Johnny Baier, Kristin Scott Benson, Roger Brown, Jamie Deering, Dom Flemons, Paul Schiminger, and Garry West.

Here’s a video Tray released about a year ago of he and his band playing a tune of his called Crooked Mind…

…and here is Allison in duet with Quinn Bachand playing a set of tunes including Tom Billy’s and Trip to Athlone.

To watch the award ceremony this afternoon, go to the YouTube link for Deering Live, or visit the Facebook pages for FreshGrass Foundation, Compass Records, No Depression, Folk Alley, or the IBMA.

This video below will be live at 5:30 p.m. (EST), and will be viewable when the live presentation has concluded as well.

Congratulations and well done to Allison and Tray!