2024 Oklahoma State Fiddling Championship results

You can’t miss the Tulsa State Fairgrounds. Just look for the gigantic monument dubbed “The Golden Driller,” a giant roustabout statue which, at 76 feet, is among the tallest free standing structures in the United States. Modeled on Oklahoma oilfield worker John Franklin Stephens, Jr. he boasts of a slender waist, muscles ripped on a bare chest, mustard-colored rather than gold, and a face that’s a chiseled mask of Teutonic invincibility. He stands so tall that he rests his gloved right hand on a real Oklahoma oil derrick.

Built of steel and concrete, he weighs nearly 22 tons, and is expected to survive 200 mph tornadoes. But admiration of industrial art didn’t bring me back to the Tulsa State Fair. It was the 2024 Oklahoma State Fiddling Championship that drew me in.

The Fiddling Championship at the state fair in Tulsa, Oklahoma is a celebration of musical talent and tradition that holds a special place in the hearts of locals and visitors alike. With a rich history deeply rooted in Oklahoma’s cultural heritage, this competition showcases the best fiddlers in the region as they compete for the prestigious title.

Host and MC, Bob Fjelstead, orchestrated the Saturday event. This being the 50th year of the Tulsa State Fair, the stage was set with a vibrant colored balloon drop/arch, with black musical notes. Utilizing the guidance of the National Old Time Fiddler’s Contest in Weiser, ID, all judges were sequestered behind the stage, individually, in portable buildings.

This year’s judges were Jana Jae, Rick Morton, and Brad Hawkins.

When it comes to judging fiddling performances, it’s not just about how fast your fingers can move or how many notes you can cram into a measure. Judges look for technical skill, of course, but also creativity, expression, and overall stage presence. It’s like a musical recipe – you need the perfect balance of ingredients to impress the taste buds of the judges.

Fiddling isn’t just a pastime in Tulsa—it’s a way of life. From dusty barn dances to city-center hoedowns, the legacy of fiddling runs deep in the heart of this town, carving out a unique musical identity that’s as rich as a pecan pie. The competition unfolds across multiple rounds, where fiddlers showcase their talent in escalating levels of difficulty. As the stakes get higher, so does the tension. It’s like a musical version of Survivor – each round could be your last, depending on how well you fiddle under pressure. The elimination process can be nail-biting, with performers vying for that top spot like it’s the last fiddle on earth.

And the 2024 winners are:

Pee Wee Division

Sicily Creekpond Kayle Grazer Livingston Land Allissa Creekpond

Youth Division

Carolina Land Kylah Harris Jackson Benham Bonnie Barlow

Junior divisional

Gracie Benham Sidney Cantrell Riley Buttress Colten Harris Madelyn Gunther Lucy Benham

A tie in the Junior division resulted in a playoff that was won by one point.

Championship Division

Jake Duncan Bubba Hawkins Junior Marriott Cody Marriott Emma Pendleton

From state championships to national accolades, Jake Duncan is the cream of the crop when it comes to fiddlin’ prowess. From late-night practice sessions to blistered fingers, Duncan has paid his dues in pursuit of fiddling greatness, and achieved it once again 2024. Jake has more trophies and buckles on his shelf than a champion hog at the county fair. This fiddler ain’t just whistlin’ Dixie.

The JC Broughton Rising Star award was presented to Sydney Cantrell of Seymour, Missouri.

Championship fiddling isn’t just about sawing away on a tune. It’s a cultural touchstone that connects Oklahomans to their heritage. Whether it’s the melancholy strains of a waltz, or the lively reels that get folks on their feet, fiddling is the heartbeat of Oklahoma’s musical soul.

From the legacy of fiddling in Tulsa, to the excitement of the performances and their impact on the community, this event brought together music lovers and enthusiasts who experienced the artistry and skill of these talented musicians.

Mark your calendars and dust off those cowboy boots—the Fiddling Championship event is coming to town again next year! See you at the Tulsa State Fairgrounds in 2025 to witness the showdown of the bowmen in all its glory.