2024 Nothin’ Fancy Festival wrap-up

Dave Adkins at the 2024 Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The 22nd Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival was one for the ages!

Here are a few of the highlights:

A proclamation from the Virginia legislature honoring the band’s 30 years of touring was read by Brian Pace.

A poster of the first festival was displayed. The first one was just ten days after the tragedy of 9/11.

The band broke out throwback Hawaiian shirts for one of their sets. The shirts were the band signature for a time.

Mike Andes and Chris Sexton gave a history of the band. Founding member Mitchell Davis along with James and Caleb Cox were on hand.

Festival director Robyn Wines has started work on the 23rd festival by taking camping reservations for next year.

The venue was packed all weekend and the campground was full.

Oh… there was a whole bunch of good music too!

Country star Tony Jackson closed out the festival.

MC Sherry Boyd announced that Jimmy Fortune will be part of next year’s show.

