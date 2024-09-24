2024 Nothin’ Fancy Festival wrap-up

Dave Adkins at the 2024 Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren
The 22nd Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival was one for the ages!
Here are a few of the highlights:
- A proclamation from the Virginia legislature honoring the band’s 30 years of touring was read by Brian Pace.
- A poster of the first festival was displayed. The first one was just ten days after the tragedy of 9/11.
- The band broke out throwback Hawaiian shirts for one of their sets. The shirts were the band signature for a time.
- Mike Andes and Chris Sexton gave a history of the band. Founding member Mitchell Davis along with James and Caleb Cox were on hand.
- Festival director Robyn Wines has started work on the 23rd festival by taking camping reservations for next year.
- The venue was packed all weekend and the campground was full.
Oh… there was a whole bunch of good music too!
- Country star Tony Jackson closed out the festival.
- MC Sherry Boyd announced that Jimmy Fortune will be part of next year’s show.
Support your local music venues.