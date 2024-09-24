2024 Nothin’ Fancy Festival wrap-up

Posted on by Bill Warren

Dave Adkins at the 2024 Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

The 22nd Nothin’ Fancy Bluegrass Festival was one for the ages!

Here are a few of the highlights:

  • A proclamation from the Virginia legislature honoring the band’s 30 years of touring was read by Brian Pace.
  • A poster of the first festival was displayed. The first one was just ten days after the tragedy of 9/11.
  • The band broke out throwback Hawaiian shirts for one of their sets. The shirts were the band signature for a time.
  • Mike Andes and Chris Sexton gave a history of the band. Founding member Mitchell Davis along with James and Caleb Cox were on hand.
  • Festival director Robyn Wines has started work on the 23rd festival by taking camping reservations for next year.
  • The venue was packed all weekend and the campground was full.

Oh… there was a whole bunch of good music too!

  • Country star Tony Jackson closed out the festival.
  • MC Sherry Boyd announced that Jimmy Fortune will be part of next year’s show.

Support your local music venues.

Tony Jackson at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Tony Jackson at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Red Camel Collective at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Nothin' Fancyat the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Red Camel Collective at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dave Adkins at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Stephenson at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Red Camel Collective at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Red Camel Collective at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Heather Berry Mabe with Red Camel Collective at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Johnathan Dillon with Red Camel Collective at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Tony Mabe with Red Camel Collective at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dave Adkins at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Junior Sisk at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Layla Cantafio with Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Bobby Davis with Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jack Brown with Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Dave Adkins & Mountain Soul at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Stephenson Band at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Stephenson at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Stephenson Band at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Derek Vaden with Larry Stephenson Band at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Larry Stephenson Band at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Proclamation from the Virginia legislature honoring Nothin' Fancy at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Proclamation from the Virginia legislature honoring Nothin' Fancy at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
First festival flyer at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
DSC_9219_edited-1
DSC_9217_edited-1
DSC_9222_edited-1
DSC_9207_edited-1
Ralph Stanley II with The Clinch Mountain Boys at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Stanley Efaw with Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Curtis Coleman with Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Alex Leach with Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rod Riley sitting in with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kameron Keller with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jesse Smathers with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Sammy Shelor with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Sammy Shelor with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mike Hartgrove with Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lonesome River Band at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Volume Five at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chris Wade with Volume Five at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jacob Eller with Volume Five at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Glen Harrell with Volume Five at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Aaron Ramsey with Volume Five at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Stanley Efaw with Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
MC Sherry Boyd at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Open Highway at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Open Highway at the 2024 Nothin' Fancy Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today