2024 IBMA Momentum Award winners

2024 Momentum Band of the Year DownRiver Collective – photo © Frank Baker

The 2024 Momentum Awards were presented earlier today during the World of Bluegrass convention here in Raleigh, NC. Jaelee Roberts served as host and Master of Ceremonies.

These awards are given to artists and those in the business of bluegrass during the early years of their career. The idea is both to recognize special talent on the way up, and to give a boost to their efforts at this crucial stage.

And the winners are:

Band of the Year – DownRiver Collective

Industry Involvement – Katie Kirchner

Instrumentalist of the Year – Wyatt Ellis

Instrumentalist of the Year – Gibson Davis

Mentor of the Year – Tony Watt

Vocalist of the Year – Heather Berry Mabe

Congratulations and well done all!