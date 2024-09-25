2024 IBMA Momentum Award winners

Posted on by John Lawless

2024 Momentum Band of the Year DownRiver Collective – photo © Frank Baker

The 2024 Momentum Awards were presented earlier today during the World of Bluegrass convention here in Raleigh, NC. Jaelee Roberts served as host and Master of Ceremonies.

These awards are given to artists and those in the business of bluegrass during the early years of their career. The idea is both to recognize special talent on the way up, and to give a boost to their efforts at this crucial stage.

And the winners are:

Band of the Year – DownRiver Collective 

Industry Involvement – Katie Kirchner 

Instrumentalist of the Year – Wyatt Ellis 

Instrumentalist of the Year – Gibson Davis 

Mentor of the Year – Tony Watt

Vocalist of the Year – Heather Berry Mabe 

Congratulations and well done all!

2024 Industry Involvement Momentum Award winner Katie Kirchner - photo © Frank Baker

2024 Industry Involvement Momentum Award winner Katie Kirchner with host Jaelee Roberts - photo © Frank Baker

2024 Instrumentalist of the Year Momentum Award winner Gibson Davis - photo © Frank Baker

2024 Instrumentalist of the Year Momentum Award winner Gibson Davis with host Jaelee Roberts - photo © Frank Baker

2024 Vocalist of the Year Momentum Award winner Heather Berry Mabe - photo © Frank Baker

2024 Vocalist of the Year Momentum Award winner Heather Berry Mabe with host Jaelee Roberts - photo © Frank Baker

2024 Mentor of the Year Momentum Award winner Tony Watt - photo © Frank Baker

2024 Mentor of the Year Momentum Award winner Tony Watt with host Jaelee Roberts - photo © Frank Baker

2024 Instrumentalist of the Year Momentum Award winner Wyatt Ellis - photo © Frank Baker

2024 Instrumentalist of the Year Momentum Award winner Wyatt Ellis with host Jaelee Roberts - photo © Frank Baker

2024 Band of the Year Momentum Award winner DownRiver Collective - photo © Frank Baker

