2024 IBMA Industry Awards

Jeromie Stephens accepts the Photographer of the Year Award – photo © Frank Baker

Thursday at the World of Bluegrass is always heralded as the biggest night in bluegrass, because of the main awards show, but the awards begin long before Thursday night.

This year’s Industry Awards Luncheon, as always, recognized the best in the business on the technical side of bluegrass. The event began with opening remarks from the hosts, Mike Compton and Joe Newberry, followed by a presentation by Trisha Tubbs and Nancy Cardwell about the IBMA Foundation and the grants they provide for bluegrass students, international performers, and the furtherance of the future of bluegrass. Nancy introduced three new grants and scholarships: the Gloria Belle Memorial Scholarship, the Mike Aldridge Memorial Scholarship, and the Terry Baucom Bluegrass Education Grant.

The California Bluegrass Association presented one of the featured performers of this year’s show, Water Tower, aptly, a California-based band who gained much of their recognition from busking. The awards show was underway after this performance, beginning with the presentation for Writer of the Year. Nominees included Stacy Chandler, Garret K. Woodward, David Menconi, Craig Havighurst, and Bill Amatneek. The winner was Craig Havinghurst. “It’s nice to achieve this while we’re still in Raleigh, because I grew up just down the road,” he commented.

The Distinguished Achievement Award presentations began next with Tim Stafford presenting for Cindy Baucom. Tim highlighted the beginnings of Cindy’s career in radio at her hometown station, WKSK West Jefferson, her work at WKBC, and involvement in the ground level of MerleFest, her move to the large market station WFMX, and the start of Knee Deep in Bluegrass, which now has over one hundred different radio affiliates. “I recently read a quote by Amy Grant that said, ‘Nobody does anything big by themselves,’ and that is so true,” Cindy said as she began her acceptance speech. She went on to thank all the people who have helped and encouraged her throughout her career, especially Terry Baucom. She recalled a memory from when they were working on a project together and he told her, “Cindy, you are my Louise.” “I counted that one of the biggest work compliments I had ever received. To have my work ethic compared to Louise Scruggs was quite an honor.” Cindy concluded her acceptance by saying, “I am so appreciative of the opportunities that bluegrass music has presented me, and all the people around the world that have become my friend because of it. I’m truly humbled with this honor, and I thank you very much.”

The Photographer of the Year award followed. The nominees in this newly introduced category included Jay Strausser, Jeff Fasano, Jeromie Stephens, Laci Mack, and Madison Thorn. Jeromie Stephens came away with the award. “I have to right away say thank you very much to my wonderful wife who supports me in all the adventures I’m on,” Jeromie began as he accepted his award. He went on to thank the festival promoters, musicians, and magazine editors that support his work and allow him to do what he loves.

Compton and Newberry then presented the Liner Notes of the Year. Among the nominees were Daniel Mullins with two nominations from his writing on Industrial Strength Bluegrass – Southwestern Ohio’s Musical Legacy and Blue Highway’s Lonesome State of Mind, and Ted Olson for his work in Nothing but Green Willow -The Songs of Mary Sands and Jane Gentry, a project by Martin Simpson and Thom Jutz. Daniel Mullins secured the award with his first nomination, Industrial Strength Bluegrass- Southwestern Ohio’s Musical Legacy. “This is a great opportunity to be able to put into context how much the gift of creativity moves people and touches people. This project is very special to me,” Daniel began as he expressed how important it was for him to be able to tell the stories of the people who brought the music of their mountains with them to Ohio when they moved there for work.

Alan Tompkins presented Bloomin’ Bluegrass with their Distinguished Achievement. While Farmers Branch, Texas, may not be what most people imagine when they envision the typical bluegrass festival, this particular one has certainly proven to be one of the best bluegrass festivals around. They’ve been nominated for Bluegrass Event of the Year four different times, have featured the best in traditional bluegrass on their line up throughout the life of the festival, and standardly have audiences of over ten thousand people through the festival weekend. The Mayor of Farmers Branch, Terry Lynne, and Bluegrass Heritage Foundation Board member Matt Tessier accept the award. “It’s an honor for me to be here to represent the city of Farmers Branch, and on behalf of the residents of our city and our city council. I’d just like to thank the IBMA for this recognition,” said Mayor Lynne.

The Sound Engineer of the Year award followed. Nominees for this award included Ben Suratt, Clay Miller, David Galsser, Dewey Boyd, and Scott Barnett; the title of 2024 Sound Engineer of the Year went to Ben Suratt. Ben spoke about what an honor it was for him to accept this recognition, especially when he was in the running with so many talented sound engineers that he respects, and he went on to thank the artist who entrust him with their music, the giants of the sound engineering world like Cecil Jones and Steve Chandler who paved the way for himself and many others, and finally his wife, Missy Raines.

Graphic Designer of the Year came next. Among the nominees were Gina Dilg, Grace Van’t Hof, Hannah Tatum Norris, Heather Moulder, and Rebekah Speer, and Grace Van’t Hof rose to the top this year. “This is a really, really big honor,” Grace commented as she accepted her award. She described a bit of her journey as a young artist getting into graphic design to continue her work in bluegrass music, and thanked the artists who allowed her to express their music through her art.

Susan Newberry presented Richard Hurst’s Distinguished Achievement Award. She described Richard’s career as a founder of the Bluegrass Omagh festival in Northern Ireland that began in 1992, and has been nominated for Bluegrass Event of the Year, and discussed the partnership that was created between the Ulster American Folk Park and Pinecone that focused on bringing Irish musicians to North Carolina and the US, and North Carolina musicians to Ireland. Susan also recounted a story that showed Richard’s character. The Omagh Bluegrass Festival in 2001 took place Labor Day weekend, and as the festival came to a close and the artists began to fly back to the US, their flights were scheduled for September 10th and 11th. When American airspace closed, Richard took it upon himself to make sure all the artist who could not fly out were taken care of, had places to stay, and, in the case of the Bailey Mountain Cloggers, had experiences and learning opportunities that would serve in place for the college classes they would miss until they were able to return home. “I’m truly honored to receive this Distinguished Achievement Award from the IBMA. When Greg Cahill gave me the news back in the summer that I would receive this much coveted accolade, I was speechless,” Richard said as he received his award.

The Songwriter of the Year award was presented next. Nominees included Jerry Cole, Carley Arrowood, Milan Miller, Rick Faris, and David Stewart. Rick Faris claimed the award this year. “Every good thing is given and every perfect gift is from above,” he began his speech, “coming down from the Father of Lights. Bluegrass is a gift; the time we share loving on and singing music that we love is a huge gift from a loving Creator. And although we always fall short from perfect love, we are siblings in our wonderful family, and I cannot thank you all enough for being my family.”

ArtistWorks would receive their Distinguished Achievement Award next, presented by Tony Trishka. He outlined the vision the founders, Patricia and David Butler, had for their new teaching platform. ArtistWorks would revolutionize the online learning platform with thousands and thousands of students around the world learning on a flexible platform from talented artists and teachers through instructional videos, chat boxes, interviews, and video exchanges in which students send in videos of their playing for their instructor to evaluate with comments, notes, and response videos. “Thank you to the IBMA for this wonderful award. Just like the bluegrass ensemble includes specific and defining instrumentation, the ArtistWorks ensemble is defined by our terrific online teaching artists, their students, and our amazing team,” Patricia commented during her and David’s acceptance speech.

Event of the Year was up next, and the nominees were Bluegrass in La Roche, the Earl Scruggs Music Fest, Doc at 100, High Mountain Hay Fever, and Industrial Strength Bluegrass. The Industrial Strength Bluegrass festival won the award, making the musical scene of Southwestern Ohio responsible for two Industry Awards this year.

The Broadcaster of the Year award was the final Industry Award to be presented, and this year’s nominees were Cindy Baucom, Barb Heller, Michelle Lee, Matt Hutchinson, and Peter Thompson. The 2024 Broadcaster of the Year was none other than Cindy Baucom. “Radio is a way to reach a lot of people with the music we love and the information they need, and I appreciate this so much,” Cindy told the audience.

The second and final band featured at this year’s Industry Awards was the International Showcase Band, Johnny and the Yooahoos, from Germany.

The last Distinguished Achievement Award presented was Laurie Lewis’s. Kimber Ludicker and Missy Raines presented the award. “It feels funny receiving recognition for living my life as I’ve chosen to,” Laurie said. The life in question is one that has so greatly inspired countless people in the bluegrass community through her writing, fiddling, and trailblazing for the next generation of female bluegrass artists. Though she has become an inspiration for so many others, Laurie still remembers the people who inspired her to live her musical life and follow her dreams. “To the old guys, Kenny Baker, Don Stover, George Shuffler, Vern Williams, Ralph Stanley, and Sonny Osborne. They welcomed me, lifted me up, and made me feel like there might be a place in this music for a hippie chick from Berkeley, California.”

Congratulations to the 2024 Industry and Distinguished Achievement Award winners!

All photos © Frank Baker.