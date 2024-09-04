2024 Grand Master Fiddler Championship results

This past weekend, the 53rd running of the Grand Master Fiddler Championship was hosted in Franklin, TN, bringing in fiddlers from all over the US to compete for that most cherished prize of Grand Master.

Throughout the day, a number of awards were presented, and live music was provided between the competitions by Mark & Maggie O’Connor. Mark was named Grand Master more than once in the 1980s, and placed in the top three several times more in his day.

Prizes are awarded in both an Open and a Youth Championship, and for the accompanists who support the contestants on stage.

And the 2024 winners are:

Open Championship

Ridge Roberts – Texas Trustin Baker – Missouri Jesse Maw – North Carolina Dennis Ludiker – Texas Monte Gaylord – Oklahoma Aria Stiles – Tennessee Miles Quale – California Marty Elmore – Texas Kerry Varble – Ohio Ranelle Dietrich – Arizona Nat Copeland – North Carolina Diana Dawydchak – Canada Jake Duncan – Oklahoma Noah Goebel – Kentucky Andrew Lin – Kentucky Jason Andrew – Texas Benjamin Lin – Kentucky Leo Stock – Canada Joel Whittinghill – Kentucky Bill Jones – Tennessee

Youth Championship

Tristan Paskvan – Texas Sarah Hathaway – Kentucky McKenna Petersen – Texas Brie Dietrich – Arizona Summer Edgington – Tennessee Luke Moody – Texas Sawyer Dietrich – Arizona Isley Dietrich – Arizona Liam Farley – West Virginia Kadence Edgington – Tennessee

Accompanist Championship

Todd Varble – Ohio Terry Barnett – Alabama Kerry Varble – Ohio

Well done and congratulations all!

The Dr. Perry F. Harris Distinguished Fiddler Award was presented to bluegrass and country fiddler, and former Grand Master, Jimmy Mattingly.

The Charlie Bush Traditional Fiddler Performance Award was given to Marty Elmore.

Also awarded was the Matthew Thomas Lin Scholarship, which went to Naomi Dornfeld. This scholarship is named in honor of the young fiddler, Matthew Lin, who died tragically at 19 years of age following surgery in 2020. He was a regular competitor at the Grand Master Fiddle Championship, and they manage the scholarship in tribute to his talent and passion for life through donations made for this purpose.

Further details about this prestigious event and their many programs can be found online.