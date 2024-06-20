2024 Georgia State Fiddlers’ Convention winners

On June 15 the Georgia State Fiddlers’ Convention was held at the Union County Schools Fine Arts Center in Blairsville, GA. Competitors came from multiple states to vie for over $7,000 in prize money.

And the winners are:

Beginner musician (12 and under)

Leo Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA Macy Skivrin – Murphy, NC Kade Stewart – Anderson, AL

Beginner fiddle (12 and under)

Carlee Watkins – Milport, AL Leo Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA Macy Skivrin – Murphy, NC

Junior fiddle (49 and under)

Noah Goebel – Elkton, KY Bill Jones – Oak Ridge, TN Kenny Varble – Salem, OH

Senior fiddle (50 and over)

Marina Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA Kay Larson – Dover, OH Scott Ferguson – Rutherfordton, NC

Fiddle King: Noah Goebel – Elkton, KY

Banjo

Joey Gipson – Manchester, TN Weston Stewart – Anderson, AL Charlie Beck – Murphy, NC

Old Time Banjo

Charlie Beck – Murphy, NC Rob Pearcy – Smyrna, TN T-Claw Crawford – Murphy, NC

Bluegrass Band

Headin’ Home – Bloomingdale, GA The Brothers Five – Bloomingdale, GA Flat Busters – Brasstown, NC

Dobro

Rob Pearcy – Smyrna, TN Timothy Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA Joey Gipson – Manchester, TN

Dulcimer

Rob Pearcy – Smyrna, TN Timothy Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA Keith Oler – Murphy, NC

Finger Style Guitar

Joey Gipson – Manchester, TN Johnny Wilson – Spring City, TN Leo Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA

Flat Pick Guitar

Timothy Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA Libby Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA Rob Pearcy – Smyrna, TN

Mandolin

Noah Goebel – Elkton, KY Lucy Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA Linus Lindblom – Bloomingdale, GA

Congratulations all!