2024 FreshGrass Award winners

FreshGrass Awards finalists with Alison Brown at FreshGrass North Adams – photo © Mary Heinritz

The FreshGrass Foundation has announced the winners of the 2024 FreshGrass Awards, decided this past weekend during the FreshGrass Festival in North Adams, MA.

Each year contestants are selected via video submissions, with finalists chosen by festival judges. Competitions are held for fiddle, guitar, banjo, and band, with the three finalists in each category being invited to slug it out (metaphorically speaking) on the festival stage each September. Prizes totally more than $20,000 are awarded to the winners in each category following the finals.

Past finalists have included Molly Tuttle, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Jacob Jolliff, Julian Pinelli, Tray Wellington, BB Bowness, Thomas Cassell, Tristan Scroggins, Stephen Moore, Victor Furtado, and many more. The list of band contest finalists has seen Molly Tuttle, Twisted Pine, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Zoe & Cloyd, and Mile Twelve come through.

And the 2004 winners are:

Band – Catfish In The Sky

Fiddle – Jacqui Armbruste

Guitar – G Rockwell

Banjo – Ettore Buzzini

Other finalists this year were The Little Mercies and High Horse in the band competition, Megan Mendenhall and Taylor Shuck in the banjo, Carson McHaney and Rosalee Walsh in fiddle, and Ethan Robbins and Jake Eddy in guitar.

Congratulations and well done all!