2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival photos

Rhonda Vincent’s bus at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival – photo © Laura Tate Photography

The Cherokee Bluegrass Festival has been held in western North Carolina since 1982, except for the years when public gatherings were prohibited by local governments during the COVID pandemic. It has been popular with fans and artists alike, and managed by a number of people during its time.

The 2024 event, held June 6-8 at the Happy Holiday Campground in Cherokee, NC, was the last time it will be promoted and supervised by Evans Media Source. The company has reached an agreement with Classic Promotions, run by Lorraine Jordan and Allen Dyer, to take over the management going forward. Ernie and Debi Evans are getting out of Cherokee to focus on a new opportunity for them closer to their home in Florida.

Lorraine and Allen tell us that they don’t anticipate any major changes to this long-running event, and are delighted to assume ownership.

“We are excited to be back as the promoters for Cherokee Bluegrass Festival. Being from North Carolina, this festival holds a special place in our hearts, and we have played it many times. We appreciate Evans Media Sorce reaching out to us. They have done a great job during their time at Cherokee.

Cherokee Bluegrass Festival has been running in North Carolina for 50 years and Classic Promotions hopes to continue for many more. We look forward to seeing everyone in 2025!

Laura Ridge was on hand for this year’s festival, and shared a large galley of photos from the stage and around the campground, for those who couldn’t make it in person.

Thanks Laura, and good luck to Allen and Lorraine!