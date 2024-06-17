2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival photos

Rhonda Vincent’s bus at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival – photo © Laura Tate Photography

The Cherokee Bluegrass Festival has been held in western North Carolina since 1982, except for the years when public gatherings were prohibited by local governments during the COVID pandemic. It has been popular with fans and artists alike, and managed by a number of people during its time.

The 2024 event, held June 6-8 at the Happy Holiday Campground in Cherokee, NC, was the last time it will be promoted and supervised by Evans Media Source. The company has reached an agreement with Classic Promotions, run by Lorraine Jordan and Allen Dyer, to take over the management going forward. Ernie and Debi Evans are getting out of Cherokee to focus on a new opportunity for them closer to their home in Florida.

Lorraine and Allen tell us that they don’t anticipate any major changes to this long-running event, and are delighted to assume ownership.

“We are excited to be back as the promoters for Cherokee Bluegrass Festival. Being from North Carolina, this festival holds a special place in our hearts, and we have played it many times. We appreciate Evans Media Sorce reaching out to us. They have done a great job during their time at Cherokee. 

Cherokee Bluegrass Festival has been running in North Carolina for 50 years and Classic Promotions hopes to continue for many more. We look forward to seeing everyone in 2025!

Laura Ridge was on hand for this year’s festival, and shared a large galley of photos from the stage and around the campground, for those who couldn’t make it in person.

Thanks Laura, and good luck to Allen and Lorraine!

Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lorraine Jordan, Allen Dyer, and Ernie Evans at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Allen Dyer with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
New owners Lorraine Jordan and Allen Dyer speak at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Vendors row at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Vendors row at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Vendors row at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Vendors row at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Vendors row at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Vendors row at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
MC Sherry Boyd with on vendors row at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Vendors row at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Vendors row at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Fishing spot at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Southern Legacy merch table at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Festival t-shirt at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Josh Williams and Mike Anglin with Southern Legacy at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Mike Anglin and Ron Block with Southern Legacy at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Don Rigsby and Josh Williams with Southern Legacy at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Don Rigsby and Josh Williams with Southern Legacy at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Josh Williams with Southern Legacy at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Ron Block with Southern Legacy at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Josh Williams with Southern Legacy at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Don Rigsby with Southern Legacy at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Southern Legacy at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Josh Williams and Mike Anglin with Southern Legacy at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Don Rigsby with Southern Legacy at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Southern Legacy at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Southern Legacy at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Southern Legacy at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Steve Thomas with Southern Legacy at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Troy Pope and Scott Burgess with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Scott Burgess with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Audience at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Frank Poindexter and Milo Williams Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Scott Burgess with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Frank Poindexter with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Troy Pope and Scott Burgess with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Troy Pope with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Troy Pope with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Troy Pope and Scott Burgess with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lorraine Jordan with Carolina Road at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Kevin Lamm with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Wayne Morris and Ben Greene with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Allen Dyer with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Rhonda Vincent's bus at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Ernie Evans addresses the crowd at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Debi Evans addresses the crowd at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Backline at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Backline at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Backline at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Backline at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Backline at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
MC Sherry Boyd at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Choo choo train at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Jacob Metz with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Mickey Harris with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Adam Haynes with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Rhonda Vincent and Zack Arnold with The Rage at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Wood Family Tradition at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Wood Family Tradition at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Brian Aldridge with Wood Family Tradition at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Jason and MacKenzie Wood with Wood Family Tradition at the 2024 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography

