2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival wrap-up

Posted on by Bill Warren

Harbourtown jam at the 2024 Brown County Bluegrass Festival – photo © Bill Warren

Friday and Saturday at the 32nd Brown County Bluegrass Festival turned out to be a couple days of highlights. Edgar Loudermilk, Lorraine Jordan, and Allen Dyer announced their partnerships on the Brown County, Cherokee, and North Carolina State festivals. All of them are excited about these new ventures.

Terri Grannis and the “Ol Hippie,” Jerry Eicher, shared MC duties for the weekend.

A new, young band from South Carolina made their first appearance at the festival. Creekwater Collective is made up of a 13 year old, a 14 year old, and two 15 year olds. They have been together for ten months and are very good. Banjo player Ayden Chappell is a former winner of the Galax youth banjo contest. Guitarist Lilly Anne Svrlinga is the current Galax youth guitar champion. They are also scheduled to appear at Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies. These youngsters portend only good things for the bluegrass community. See them if you get the chance.

Rhonda Vincent & the Rage continue to provide the very best in bluegrass music. She was honored with a proclamation from the Ohio Secretary of State along with a flag that was flown at the Ohio capitol on the day of her entrance into the Gand Ol Opry. 

The festival was also honored with a proclamation for the 32 year run of the festival. Edgar, Lorraine, and Allen accepted the award. 

Rhonda closed out her evening set by inviting Miss Paisley Varney to sing with her. It’s safe to say that she was one happy youngster.

Edgar and his band closed out the Friday night show.

Saturday held more excitement for the crowd. Creekwater Collective gave two more sets of music. Ayden Chappell took the “best dressed” award for the weekend.

Harbourtown always hosts big jams at their festival campsites. They brought some of that to the stage. Bo Isaac sat in with them for their Saturday shows. The invited several of their jamming friends to join them on stage. Brian Holbrooks and Dana Cupp sang a duet. Edgar joined them for a tune. MC Terri Grannis sang and was joined by Edgar and Jennifer Zapolnik singing harmony. Bob Warfel then sang a tune with the band. It was a taste of the all night jamming!

Hammertowne is a group known for their original music. David Carroll is one of the top song writers. Chaston Carroll is out of commission for a bit due to a lawnmower accident. Get well soon!

Russell Moore is still wowing audiences after more than thirty years of leading IIIrd Tyme Out. Wayne Benson has 29 years with the band and Donnie Carver has around 25 years of being the sound technician for the band.

Edgar and his band closed out the festival with a lot of their original music.

The BIG question is what does a diehard bluegrasser do on the day after a festival?? The answer is – go to a bluegrass concert on the way home!

The Countryside Bible Church in Jonesville, Michigan sponsored Chosen Road to provide music in the park. The music was outstanding. The church also provided free treats – hot dogs, snow cones, and ice cream. A big crowd enjoyed the evening.

Support your local music venues.

Chosen Road at the Countryside Bible Church in Jonesville, MI - photo © Bill Warren
