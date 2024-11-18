2024 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies was full of surprises

Williamson Branch at the 2024 Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies – photo © Gary Hatley

Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies 2024 is in the books. Held in the WL Mills Conference Center at the Convention Center Complex in Gatlinburg, TN, the stage was festively decorated to kick off the holiday season bluegrass-style. The three-day festival was filled with special guests, surprise announcements, and financial assistance to victims of Hurricane Helene.

Promoter Lorraine Jordan said…

“The 12th anniversary of Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies went well. The bands were all great and the audience loved them all.

Due to the flood in western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee, the attendance was the lowest we had seen in years, a big difference from our sold-out crowd in 2023. We certainly understand and appreciate the ones who made it to the festival.

$6,800 was raised during the silent auction (which included Fender guitars, Paige capos, festival tickets, CDs, and handmade quilts).”

There were lots of special guests throughout the weekend. On Friday during host band Carolina Road’s afternoon set, Adam Burrows (Larry Efaw’s fiddler) joined Warren Blair to twin fiddle a beautiful rendition of What a Friend that also featured the skills of CR’s veteran banjoist, Ben Greene. Next, the Lady of Tradition invited 13-year-old banjo prodigy, Dante Flores, from Michigan to pick the five alongside Greene.

During their evening performance, Jordan featured a fiddlers’ roll call. Joining Carolina Road’s Warren Blair were Radio Ramblers Jason Barie and Larry Sparks’ Michael Feagan to play a couple of toe-tapping hoedowns.

Jordan shared, “Saturday morning, we had several kids come together to form different bands. It was a great time for everyone in attendance.”

Saturday kicked off with a performance by Billy and the Kids that featured youngsters 11, 13, 16, and 23 in age, that perform regularly at Lorraine’s Coffee House. They were followed by the Alaskan Sunnyside Sisters, four sisters ranging in age from 9-13. Then came the 18 String Bluegrass Band and a festival jam group of youth that called themselves the Melodious Misfits.

Wrapping up the opening show were powerful and entertaining performances by the family bands Heading Home Bluegrass from Georgia ,and Mountain Highway from Gatlinburg.

At the conclusion of the youth portion, Jordan declared, “That’s my bluegrass family!”

Later in the day, 10-year-old Landon Brooks from Sylvia, NC joined Jordan to pick rousing versions of Cluck Old Hen and John Hardy with her band.

Royce Jordan, Lorraine’s 94-year-old father, and Doug Whitley of HWY 40 Bluegrass served as the event’s MCs. The senior Jordan narrated a salute on Saturday to veterans. As Greene picked the anthem for each branch of service, Royce recognized each group to come receive a free apple pie in appreciation for their dedication and service to our country.

Another treat was when Dale Ann Bradley concluded her set by singing the powerful 2024 IBMA Gospel Song of the Year, God Already Has, co-written by Brink Brinkman and David Stewart. There were also humorous antics such as 82-year-old Little Roy Lewis with his many stories and kooky hats.

Jordan kept things running smoothly, even though she was faced with some last minute changes in the program. Both Kentucky Just Us and the Kim Robins Band were unable to perform due to a family death and health issues. Also, Carolina Road’s Kevin Lamm broke a bass string on stage on Friday night, but his instrument was instantly replaced and the show continued without delay.

As the festival began to wind down, Jordan and her new-found love, Dr. Tom Worley, announced that they were engaged and a wedding is set for next spring. Deeper Shade of Blue’s Troy Pope, backed by his band, serenaded the happy couple as they danced together on stage.

Lizzy Long teased, “Let’s all say a prayer for Tom.”

At the close of the festival, Jordan announced, “We will see everyone next year for Carolina Road’s 25th anniversary.”

Plans are already underway for next year’s Bluegrass Christmas in the Smokies 2025 in Gatlinburg. The event will include performances by Rhonda Vincent, the Malpass Brothers, and the Lonesome River Band. For advanced tickets and info, visit the festival website online.