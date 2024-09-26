2024 Blazin’ Bluegrass Festival report

John Meador with Authentic Unlimited at the 2024 Blazin’ Bluegrass Festival – photo © Roger Black

The 2024 Blazin’ Bluegrass Festival at the Sandhill RV Park near Whitley City, KY will certainly be counted as one of the state’s best bluegrass festivals of 2024. The crowds were large and enthusiastic every night, and the campground and parking lots were overflowing. But what else do you expect with a superb line up made up of the best bluegrass bands in the business. Thursday saw Joyful Noise, Gerald Mullins & Friends, The Dean Osborne Band, Deeper Shade of Blue, and Authentic Unlimited take the stage. It was not hard to see why Authentic Unlimited has been nominated for several 2024 IBMA Awards.

Friday’s bluegrass stage was graced by none other than Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, along with Jeff Tolbert and Primitive Road, Deeper Shade of Blue, Clearview, Double Portion, and crowd favorite, Open Rail. The Friday evening sets featured all bluegrass gospel by the same bands.

The festival closed out on Saturday in fine fashion with more outstanding music provided by Open Rail, The Tim Shelton Syndicate, Retro 78, C.F. Bailey & Shadow Ridge, and The Caleb Daugherty Band. The Appalachian Road Show not only provided great music, but also delivered a history lesson about the people of the Appalachian Mountains. Darrell Webb and Barry Abernathy spoke about the hardships and struggles that went along with living in the mountains in days gone by. They used their music and stories to paint a picture of life in the coal mines and on the farms of the Appalachian Mountains, and how they used their mountain music to relieve the stress of the hard life.

Many thanks to Fred Patrick and all of his amazing volunteers for putting on two great bluegrass festivals every year.

Blazin’ Bluegrass is certainly one of Kentucky’s premier festivals. Bluegrass fans from all over the country are in attendance every year. They are never disappointed. Looking forward to the next Blazin’ Bluegrass Festival this coming June. Hope to see you there.