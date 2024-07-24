2024 IBMA Industry and Momentum Awards nominees

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced the nominees for their 2024 Industry and Momentum Awards. Both these nominees and the ultimate winners are named by select committees of IBMA members chosen for this purpose, in a multi-stage process of voting.

The IBMA Industry Awards are given to honor crucial areas of the business outside performing artists, whose contributions are critical to the continuation and furtherance of the music. Notable in 2024 is the debut of a Photographer of the Year award, which is surely to be highly competitive going forward.

And the 2024 Industry Award nominees are:

Writer of the Year

Stacy Chandler

Garret K. Woodward

David Menconi

Craig Havighurst

Bill Amatneek

Event of the Year

Bluegrass in La Roche – La Roche-sur-Foron, France

Doc at 100 – Various locations

Earl Scruggs Music Festival – Mill Spring, North Carolina

High Mountain Hay Fever – Westcliffe, Colorado

Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival – Wilmington, Ohio

Sound Engineer of the Year

Ben Surratt

Clay Miller

David Glasser

Dewey Boyd

Scott Barnett

Songwriter of the Year

Carley Arrowood

David Stewart

Jerry Cole

Milan Miller

Rick Faris

Broadcaster of the Year

Barb Heller

Cindy Baucom

Matt Hutchinson

Michelle Lee

Peter Thompson

Graphic Designer of the Year

Gina Dilg

Grace van’t Hof

Hannah Tatum Norris

Heather Moulder

Rebekah Speer

Liner Notes of the Year

Daniel Mullins – Industrial Strength Bluegrass – Southwestern Ohio’s Musical Legacy [Expanded Vinyl Edition]

Daniel Mullins – Lonesome State of Mind – Blue Highway

Ted Olson – Nothing But Green Willow – The Songs of Mary Sands and Jane Gentry – Martin Simpson and Thomm Jutz

Photographer of the Year

Jay Strausser

Jeff Fasano

Jeromie Stephens

Laci Mack

Madison Thorn

The Momentum Awards are a special category of honors, given to artists and industry professionals in the early stages of their careers whose contributions are worthy of special note. The exception is the Mentor of the Year, which is chosen to highlight the work of more experienced artists and others who give of their time to assist these developing artists.

And the 2024 Momentum Award nominees are:

Band

DownRiver Collective

Jackson Hollow

JigJam

Jake Leg

The Price Sisters

Industry Involvement

Katie Kirchner

Austin Scelzo

Joe Dan Cornett

Josh Ulbrich

Mary Beth Martin

Instrumentalist (2 are chosen)

Anthony Howell

Wyatt Ellis

Bailey Warren

Gibson Davis

Sam Stage

Steven Moore

Dylan McCarthy

Mentor of the Year

Louisa Branscomb

Scott Napier

Tony Watt

Rick Lang

Ruth McLain Smith

Vocalist

Ali Vance

Adam Miller

Heather Berry Mabe

Carly Greer

Caroline Owens

Winners will be announced during the 2024 World of Bluegrass convention. Momentum Awards are presented on September 25, and the Industry Awards on September 26, both at special luncheon presentations open to all registered World of Bluegrass attendees. Full week and one day registration details can be found online.

Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!