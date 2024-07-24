2024 IBMA Industry and Momentum Awards nominees

The International Bluegrass Music Association has announced the nominees for their 2024 Industry and Momentum Awards. Both these nominees and the ultimate winners are named by select committees of IBMA members chosen for this purpose, in a multi-stage process of voting.
The IBMA Industry Awards are given to honor crucial areas of the business outside performing artists, whose contributions are critical to the continuation and furtherance of the music. Notable in 2024 is the debut of a Photographer of the Year award, which is surely to be highly competitive going forward.
And the 2024 Industry Award nominees are:
Writer of the Year
- Stacy Chandler
- Garret K. Woodward
- David Menconi
- Craig Havighurst
- Bill Amatneek
Event of the Year
- Bluegrass in La Roche – La Roche-sur-Foron, France
- Doc at 100 – Various locations
- Earl Scruggs Music Festival – Mill Spring, North Carolina
- High Mountain Hay Fever – Westcliffe, Colorado
- Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival – Wilmington, Ohio
Sound Engineer of the Year
- Ben Surratt
- Clay Miller
- David Glasser
- Dewey Boyd
- Scott Barnett
Songwriter of the Year
- Carley Arrowood
- David Stewart
- Jerry Cole
- Milan Miller
- Rick Faris
Broadcaster of the Year
- Barb Heller
- Cindy Baucom
- Matt Hutchinson
- Michelle Lee
- Peter Thompson
Graphic Designer of the Year
- Gina Dilg
- Grace van’t Hof
- Hannah Tatum Norris
- Heather Moulder
- Rebekah Speer
Liner Notes of the Year
- Daniel Mullins – Industrial Strength Bluegrass – Southwestern Ohio’s Musical Legacy [Expanded Vinyl Edition]
- Daniel Mullins – Lonesome State of Mind – Blue Highway
- Ted Olson – Nothing But Green Willow – The Songs of Mary Sands and Jane Gentry – Martin Simpson and Thomm Jutz
Photographer of the Year
- Jay Strausser
- Jeff Fasano
- Jeromie Stephens
- Laci Mack
- Madison Thorn
The Momentum Awards are a special category of honors, given to artists and industry professionals in the early stages of their careers whose contributions are worthy of special note. The exception is the Mentor of the Year, which is chosen to highlight the work of more experienced artists and others who give of their time to assist these developing artists.
And the 2024 Momentum Award nominees are:
Band
- DownRiver Collective
- Jackson Hollow
- JigJam
- Jake Leg
- The Price Sisters
Industry Involvement
- Katie Kirchner
- Austin Scelzo
- Joe Dan Cornett
- Josh Ulbrich
- Mary Beth Martin
Instrumentalist (2 are chosen)
- Anthony Howell
- Wyatt Ellis
- Bailey Warren
- Gibson Davis
- Sam Stage
- Steven Moore
- Dylan McCarthy
Mentor of the Year
- Louisa Branscomb
- Scott Napier
- Tony Watt
- Rick Lang
- Ruth McLain Smith
Vocalist
- Ali Vance
- Adam Miller
- Heather Berry Mabe
- Carly Greer
- Caroline Owens
Winners will be announced during the 2024 World of Bluegrass convention. Momentum Awards are presented on September 25, and the Industry Awards on September 26, both at special luncheon presentations open to all registered World of Bluegrass attendees. Full week and one day registration details can be found online.
Congratulations and best of luck to all the nominees!