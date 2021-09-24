2021 Hoppin’ John Fiddlers’ Convention results

Posted on by John Lawless

The 2021 Hoppin’ John Fiddlers’ Convention was held over the weekend of September 17-18 in Pittsboro, NC. Proceeds from the annual competitions are donated to the Shakori Hills Community Arts Center, who sponsor and administer the Chatham County chapter of Junior Appalachian Musicians.

A total of $3400 was on the line in the various old time and bluegrass instrumental contests, for youth and adults, plus an adult dance category and folk song (vocal). While the contests are running, the festival also offers a number of workshops and a dance tent.

The band contest typically allows competitors in three categories – Bluegrass, Old Time, and Other Traditional. Since there were no bands this year who qualified in the Other Traditional category, two prizes were offered in each place for Bluegrass and Old Time.

1st – Appalachian Thunder
1st – StringUp PickBand
2nd – Carolina Songbirds
2nd – Yelling Degenerates
3rd – Firing Line String Band
3rd – Big Okra

And the other winners were:

Fiddle

1st – Sophie Wellington
2nd – Nokosee Fields
3rd – Ella Thomas
4th – Kristin Harris
5th – Sophie Nachman

Banjo

1st – Eli Winken Werder
2nd – Dusty Rider
3rd – Rachel Dunaway
4th – Courtney Clapp
5th – Jeff Ward

Mandolin

1st – Zeb Gambill
2nd – Alex Meredith
3rd – Julia Illana

Guitar

1st – Marshall Brown
2nd – Brad Farmer
3rd – Zeb Gambill

Other Stringed Instrument

1st – Bob Stepno
2nd – Marsha Harris
3rd – Tim Litchfield

Folk Song

1st – Lightnin Wells
2nd – Andre Gruber
3rd – Iris Newlin

Youth Fiddle

1st – Claire Dawson
2nd – Samuel Hayes
3rd – Banyan Perdue

Youth Other Instrument

1st – Carter Patterson
2nd – Kira Lynn
3rd – Jack Venters and Avery Clapp (tie)

Adult Dance

1st – Sophie Wellington
2nd – Aaron Ratcliffe
3rd – Thom Worm

Congratulations to all the winners!

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today