2021 Hoppin’ John Fiddlers’ Convention results

The 2021 Hoppin’ John Fiddlers’ Convention was held over the weekend of September 17-18 in Pittsboro, NC. Proceeds from the annual competitions are donated to the Shakori Hills Community Arts Center, who sponsor and administer the Chatham County chapter of Junior Appalachian Musicians.

A total of $3400 was on the line in the various old time and bluegrass instrumental contests, for youth and adults, plus an adult dance category and folk song (vocal). While the contests are running, the festival also offers a number of workshops and a dance tent.

The band contest typically allows competitors in three categories – Bluegrass, Old Time, and Other Traditional. Since there were no bands this year who qualified in the Other Traditional category, two prizes were offered in each place for Bluegrass and Old Time.

1st – Appalachian Thunder

1st – StringUp PickBand

2nd – Carolina Songbirds

2nd – Yelling Degenerates

3rd – Firing Line String Band

3rd – Big Okra

And the other winners were:

Fiddle

1st – Sophie Wellington

2nd – Nokosee Fields

3rd – Ella Thomas

4th – Kristin Harris

5th – Sophie Nachman

Banjo

1st – Eli Winken Werder

2nd – Dusty Rider

3rd – Rachel Dunaway

4th – Courtney Clapp

5th – Jeff Ward

Mandolin

1st – Zeb Gambill

2nd – Alex Meredith

3rd – Julia Illana

Guitar

1st – Marshall Brown

2nd – Brad Farmer

3rd – Zeb Gambill

Other Stringed Instrument

1st – Bob Stepno

2nd – Marsha Harris

3rd – Tim Litchfield

Folk Song

1st – Lightnin Wells

2nd – Andre Gruber

3rd – Iris Newlin

Youth Fiddle

1st – Claire Dawson

2nd – Samuel Hayes

3rd – Banyan Perdue

Youth Other Instrument

1st – Carter Patterson

2nd – Kira Lynn

3rd – Jack Venters and Avery Clapp (tie)

Adult Dance

1st – Sophie Wellington

2nd – Aaron Ratcliffe

3rd – Thom Worm

Congratulations to all the winners!