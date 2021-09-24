2021 Hoppin’ John Fiddlers’ Convention results

Skip to content
The 2021
Hoppin’ John Fiddlers’ Convention was held over the weekend of September 17-18 in Pittsboro, NC. Proceeds from the annual competitions are donated to the Shakori Hills Community Arts Center, who sponsor and administer the Chatham County chapter of Junior Appalachian Musicians.
A total of $3400 was on the line in the various old time and bluegrass instrumental contests, for youth and adults, plus an adult dance category and folk song (vocal). While the contests are running, the festival also offers a number of workshops and a dance tent.
The band contest typically allows competitors in three categories – Bluegrass, Old Time, and Other Traditional. Since there were no bands this year who qualified in the Other Traditional category, two prizes were offered in each place for Bluegrass and Old Time.
1st – Appalachian Thunder
1st – StringUp PickBand
2nd – Carolina Songbirds
2nd – Yelling Degenerates
3rd – Firing Line String Band
3rd – Big Okra
And the other winners were:
Fiddle
1st – Sophie Wellington
2nd – Nokosee Fields
3rd – Ella Thomas
4th – Kristin Harris
5th – Sophie Nachman
Banjo
1st – Eli Winken Werder
2nd – Dusty Rider
3rd – Rachel Dunaway
4th – Courtney Clapp
5th – Jeff Ward
Mandolin
1st – Zeb Gambill
2nd – Alex Meredith
3rd – Julia Illana
Guitar
1st – Marshall Brown
2nd – Brad Farmer
3rd – Zeb Gambill
Other Stringed Instrument
1st – Bob Stepno
2nd – Marsha Harris
3rd – Tim Litchfield
Folk Song
1st – Lightnin Wells
2nd – Andre Gruber
3rd – Iris Newlin
Youth Fiddle
1st – Claire Dawson
2nd – Samuel Hayes
3rd – Banyan Perdue
Youth Other Instrument
1st – Carter Patterson
2nd – Kira Lynn
3rd – Jack Venters and Avery Clapp (tie)
Adult Dance
1st – Sophie Wellington
2nd – Aaron Ratcliffe
3rd – Thom Worm
Congratulations to all the winners!
