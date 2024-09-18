20 – The Grascals

Since forming twenty years ago, The Grascals have had a storied career, from serving as Dolly Parton’s backing band on her Hello Dolly tour to making over two hundred guest appearances on the Grand Ole Opry, among numerous other accomplishments. Their latest release, 20, commemorates this milestone anniversary by presenting the consistent blend of bluegrass and country stylings the group has maintained throughout their history.

The album opens appropriately with Tennessee Hound Dog, a song first recorded by the Grascals’ greatest musical influence, The Osborne Brothers. Between John Bryan’s high lead vocals and Kristin Scott Benson’s banjo work, this is a track that’ll surely do Bobby and Sonny proud.

Coal Dust Kisses by Susanne Mumpower and Jerry Salley features founding member Jamie Johnson on guitar and lead vocals. Having been absent from the group for several years, it’s thrilling to hear his voice on a Grascals recording again. Johnson does an excellent job of delivering the story of a man doing a risky job in order to provide for his family.

Some People Make It by Roger Miller features the newest member of the Grascals, Jamie Harper on fiddle and lead vocals. Harper delivers an energetic performance here, as well as the rest of the group, who provides solid instrumental backing. Along with Harper, Jamie Johnson, John Bryan on guitar and Kristin Scott Benson on banjo, the group also includes Terry Smith on bass and Danny Roberts on mandolin. The Grascals are also joined by guest musicians Tony Creasman on percussion and Jimmy Haynes on guitar.

Pull The Trigger by Johnson and Shawn Camp is a gritty blues song about aiming to be with the one you love. Not only do Jamie and John Bryan display their incredible vocal blend, but this song has a strong rhythmic pulse. It’s one of the highlights of this recording.

The First Step by Chris Burton and Jeff Huss is a slow country ballad that demonstrates the trio vocal harmony of Jamie Johnson, John Bryan, and Terry Smith. It’s another song with a distinctive Osborne Brothers influence. Jenny by Jamie Johnson is another track that falls into this category. It’s especially punctuated by the wonderful steel guitar playing, which unfortunately is uncredited in the album’s liner notes.

12th & Pine by Danny Roberts and Wyatt Ellis is the album’s sole instrumental. This tune especially demonstrates Roberts’ clean, fluid mandolin playing that many have come to admire.

20 marks not only a milestone for the Grascals, but also adds another exceptional release to their discography. This has everything you could ask for, powerful vocals, and strong musicianship combined with stellar original material. This is a combination that has worked for the Grascals the last twenty years, and without a doubt will continue to do so in the years to come.