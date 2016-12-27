Would you like to be part of Claire Lynch’s next video?

Claire Lynch is reaching out to her many fans for assistance in preparing the next video for her current album, North By South.

She’s already picked the song, Black Flowers, written by Lynn Miles, a dark, brooding number about a woman who loses her husband working in a coal mine. The title comes from a line that repeats saying that “black flowers grow in my yard.” It’s a pitifully sad lyric, which has struck a nerve with a great many people who have heard it.

Claire is hoping that people will share the impressions they get from the song in images and video, which she will then compile into a finished product. She asks that each submission include whatever the songs says to you, whether it be of coal mining towns, expressions of regret, grieving widows, or anything else that comes to mind.

Her top five favorite submissions will earn the sender a prize pack including a signed copy of North By South, and a copy of her Holiday! album, filled with songs of Christmas and wintertime.

Here’s a video Lynch created to announce and explain the contest.

Full details, along with an audio stream and lyrics, can be found online.