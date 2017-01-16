Weekend photos from Yee Haw Junction 2017

Friday was another day of top notch bluegrass music at the 2017 Yee Haw Music Fest. The day was kicked off by The Cunninghams, who provided a mix of bluegrass and classic country tunes. Monroe Crossing from Minnesota made their first appearance of a two day run at the festival. One of the interesting aspects of this band is that all of the instruments played by the band are made in and by Minnesotans.

Remington Ryde and Nothin’ Fancy put in their second day at the show. Tony Shorter was back with Nothin’ Fancy for this performance. Promoter Ernie Evans closed out the day with his new group, South Country Classic.

Vero Beach, Florida band, Blue Cypress, kicked of the Saturday show at the Yee Haw Music Fest. They gave the crowd some good traditional bluegrass. Another Florida band, Penny Creek, was up next with a blend of old and new grass. Monroe Crossing was back for a second da and provided a high energy show that took the audience through many genres rolled into bluegrass.

Ernie and Debi Evans made several “Dedication” awards prior to the final act. Bob “Flyer man” Jeannin, Harold Asher, Ted and Irene Lehman, and Jo Odom were honored. Bob travels thousands of miles every year distributing festival flyers. Harold was unable to attend due to some health issues, but has been a fixture at many festivals parking campers and handling reserved seating. Ted and Irene were honored for their video contributions. Jo was honored for 40 years of MC’ing many, many festivals and events. Congratulations to all of the honorees!

Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out closed the festival with time-tested bluegrass music

The next bluegrass event for Ernie and Debi Evans is the Florida Bluegrass Classic in Brooksville, FL. It runs February 22 through the 26. Join us there.