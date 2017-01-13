Thursday at Yee Haw Junction ’17

MC Jo Odom welcomed the crowd to the first day of the stage show by introducing singer and radio personality, Greg Bird. Greg sings classic country tunes. You can guess one of his tunes from his distinctive attire!

Alligator Alley from Hollywood, Florida took the stage next. This is a family band that features a father and two sons. Remington Ryde put on their first show of a two day run at the festival, featuring the crowd-pleasing humor of banjo player, Billy Lee Cox.

Nothin’ Fancy also is performing for two days at the festival. Bass player Tony Shorter is unable to be with the band this weekend, so Richard Egolf from Remington Ryde is filling in. Fiddler Chris Sexton is singing the baritone parts in Tony’s absence.

The Gibson Brothers closed out the day’s show. They gave the audience their outstanding brother duets and some trio numbers with mandolinist Jesse Brock.

It was a big crowd on Thursday, which delighted promoter Ernie Evans.