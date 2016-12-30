Thursday at Jekyll Island 2016

The 41st edition of the Jekyll Island Bluegrass festival presented by Norman and Judy Adams kicked off on Thursday, December 29th. Sherry Boyd is again doing a great job as MC.

Phillip Steinmetz and the Sunny Tennesseans opened the show. Phillip is the grand-nephew of Grandpa Jones. He brings back the memories of Grandpa. The Trinity River Band followed. They are getting a lot of radio airplay and have more than one charted song from their latest project.

The Gary Waldrep Band has been a fixture at Jekyll for many years. His blend of everything from clawhammer banjo, to traditional bluegrass, to bluegrass Gospel makes him a crowd favorite. Junior Sisk brought the mountain sound of Ramblers Choice to the festival stage. Junior’s award winning talent keeps an audience completely engaged. The Seldom Scene, perhaps one of the longest tenured bands in bluegrass, remains one of the most popular bands in bluegrass music. Their vocal and instrumental stylings are unmistakable and top-notch. Marty Raybon and Full Circle closed out the Thursday show with his special sound.

Friday brings Flatt Lonesome, The Primitive Quartet, Darin and Brooke Aldridge, Goldwing Express, The Gibson Brothers, Old Friends (Doyle Lawson and Paul Williams), and Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver to the festival stage.

New Year’s Eve features the Malpass Brothers, The Moron Brothers, The Inspirations, The Little Roy and Lizzie Show, The Farm Hands, Karl Shiflett & Big Country Show, and Rhonda Vincent and the Rage. There are bound to be some shenanigans with Little Roy in the house!!!