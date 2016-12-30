Michael Daves got a good deal of attention this year for his Orchids and Violence project, which was built on an interesting concept.

The eclectic Brooklyn-based singer decided to create the album in the two musical styles that have fascinated him for years, bluegrass and alternative rock. So he recorded the same 12 songs in both genres, in the same order, but in radically different settings. The material chosen leans heavily to old time tunes and songs heavy on the Bill Monroe and Ralph Stanley catalogs.

Orchids and Violence drew high praise from grassers and alt and Americana lovers alike helping to further Daves’ status as a cult favorite on either side of the aisle.

Now, a film about the making of the album has been released online. The mini-documentary, called The Making of Orchids and Violence, was created by Paper Swan, a film production company also located in Brooklyn. It runs just over 40 minutes and follows Michael through the process of recording both sessions, through to a number of record release performances with top bluegrass pickers around New York.

The full video can be viewed on Vimeo, and you can get a feel for the project in this short trailer.

<a href="http://www.vimeo.com/193980204" onclick="__gaTracker('send', 'event', 'outbound-article', 'http://www.vimeo.com/193980204', 'http://www.vimeo.com/193980204');">http://www.vimeo.com/193980204</a>

You can keep up with Michael’s comings and goings online.