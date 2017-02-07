The Lore of the Loar (#72058) – part 1

Mandolin players and vintage instrument aficionados know exactly what I’m talking about with one word…. Loar. The groundbreaking facelift of Gibson mandolins by Lloyd Loar were the first of the modern day F-5 (and A-5) styled instruments. The Master Model line from 1922-1924 has been known as the “Holy Grail” of the mandolin world, and builders have been trying to replicate the ancient tone, finish, curves, even the smell of the antique works of art ever since. It’s hard to imagine that Gibson had a hard time selling them new! While most of us know the details and lore of the Loars, I took a little deeper investigation into one of these particular mandolins that I’ve been acquainted with for a good while. So, we will start with my first encounter on stage with “Sambo.”

As a teenager, I was bitten by the bluegrass bug, and started hitting as many festivals as I could around the St. Louis area, where I was raised. This led me to meet some great Missouri musicians, and some original first generation bluegrass pioneers in the state. Some of these men took a liking to me and my banjo picking buddy, Steve, and they would invite us to jams. We didn’t know how lucky we were, at the time, to learn directly from the original musicians and singers of Missouri Bluegrass.

We also didn’t realize how lucky we were to be exposed to instruments an average teenager would never see, from pre-war flathead banjos, 1937 D-28s, to Gibson F-5s signed and dated by Lloyd Loar. The mandolin I really learned on is dated February 8, 1923. I had learned a few tunes and a 4 finger chop on this masterpiece, but I didn’t know its true potential just yet.

The little band Steve and I had, Blue Generation, was playing our first “big” show in Eminence, MO. We were so tickled to play on the same stage as Doyle Lawson, Bobby and Sonny, Little Roy, Jesse McReynolds, The Goins Brothers and many others. To add to the excitement, Jim Orchard offered his 1923 F-5 for me to play on the show. That was the first time I stepped on a stage with “Sambo” (named for the ragged original case Jim carried it in for years).