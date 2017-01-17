SPBGMA Midwest winners for 2017

The Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America has announced the winners of their 43rd annual Midwest Bluegrass Music Awards. The awards were given out at the end of their 34th Midwest Convention, held January 13-14 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel & Convention Center in Jefferson City, MO.

And the winners are…

Bluegrass Promoter of the Year – Joe and Lori King

– Joe and Lori King Bluegrass Songwriter of the Year – Chuck Lahr

– Chuck Lahr Bluegrass Album of the Year – My Song of Praise by The Harper Family on Independent Label

– My Song of Praise by The Harper Family on Independent Label Bass Fiddle Performer of the Year – Wyatt Harman

– Wyatt Harman Dobro Performer of the Year – Larita Martin

– Larita Martin Guitar Performer of the Year – Joe King

– Joe King Mandolin Performer of the Year – Kevin Amburgey

– Kevin Amburgey Banjo Performer of the Year – Alex Riffle

– Alex Riffle Fiddle Performer of the Year – Trustin Baker

– Trustin Baker Female Vocalist of the Year (Overall) – Tammy Harman

– Tammy Harman Male Vocalist of the Year (Overall) – Chuck Lahr

– Chuck Lahr Bluegrass Gospel Group of the Year (Overall) – The Bluegrass Blondies

– The Bluegrass Blondies Vocal Group of the Year (Overall) – Lori King & Junction 63

– Lori King & Junction 63 Instrumental Group of the Year (Overall) – Bull Harman & Bull’s Eye

– Bull Harman & Bull’s Eye Bluegrass Band of the Year (Overall) – Bull Harman & Bull’s Eye

– Bull Harman & Bull’s Eye Entertainer in Bluegrass Music (Overall) – Chuck Lahr

The SPBGMA national convention is coming up in Nashville, February 2-5, at the Sheraton Music City Hotel. There are no more rooms available at the hotel, but tickets to attend the convention will be on sale at the event. Bluegrass Today will be there, so be sure to come by and say howdy!