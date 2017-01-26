Q&A with Katy Daley – Claire Lynch

CL: Sin City. Thank you. That’s the one we sang first and then we did some bluegrass numbers. I have a recording of it, if it hasn’t oxidized on a cassette tape. It’s one of those things I’m really desperate to get moved over onto digital. It’s one of the reasons I need to slow down to save that stuff and archive it. And then we got invited, the whole band got invited to his house…

KD: He was in Birmingham?

CL: Montgomery. Way down. They had a beautiful home in the suburbs of Montgomery and we got invited on numerous occasions and we would sit and pick and he would talk about the circles he’d been in, which was not only Seldom Scene but Emmylou Harris and Gram Parsons, and Little Feat

KD: Linda Ronstadt

CL: Linda Ronstadt was a friend of his. Dolly Parton, all those people. And we were just like aghast. We were all ears listening. He loved to talk and tell stories, and then he’d pick with us and then he’d stop and talk about vocal blending or he would talk about arranging a song: “You really want to build it up.” He was like teaching us …

KD: You had never thought of these things or you didn’t know how?

CL: Yeah. I don’t think we’d ever had it put into words. Apparently we were doing something right to grab his attention but he kind of gave us a template for arranging a song, building vocals, “less is more,” tone…

KD: What about song selection?

CL: Song selection was huge. Seems like we played somewhere else and John came and brought Paul Craft, because John and Paul had gone to college together and from there Paul had gone to play with Jimmy Martin on banjo and he was a writer. Paul and John were always sharing songs and Paul was pitching them because he was a publisher by then. He had published The Gambler, which was a huge multi-crossover hit from Country to Pop. Not to mention a movie had been made, The Gambler, and everything else. He was a very successful writer and publisher and he was bent on bluegrass. And so John brought Paul to see me.

Then Paul started calling me and saying, “Send me some of your songs. What have you written?” I wrote that Some Morning Soon, which was birthed out a horrible experience with my ex-husband, and Paul really liked it. And he said, “Make me a demo. Just let me hear it.” I was sitting at my dining room table and in the next room was a parakeet. My son loved parakeets and he always had birds. So it’s chirping and I’m singing “Some morning soon.” He takes that cassette tape and he walks into the A&R (Artists and Repertoire) guy for MCA Records, who was Tony Brown, and sits down and plays it for Tony. (laughter).

Then I got a call from Tony saying come sing on Patty Loveless’ album. I walked into the studio and they said, “We have a surprise for you. We’re cutting Some Morning Soon.

KD: Wow!

CL: Yeah. So I got to sing on that with her. That was all Paul. He took a lot of my songs. He had the fairest publishing deal in the world. He worked with Keith Little and a lot of bluegrass writers. Henry Hipkens, that’s how I met him, who writes that beautiful swing stuff…

KD: Which you do so well.

(laughter) I like to do it, I really do. What Paul would do is, he would say “I’ll pay for the demo, you don’t have to pay for it. If I get it cut, I get publishing. That was it. It was wonderful because you had a demo for your own song and you gave him a shot at getting it cut. He was really fair about it. We couldn’t afford to pay musicians to do a demo, so he did it and he got a lot of good cuts that way. So that was Paul, and Paul pitched me good songs. He pitched me Train Long Gone, which was nominated for Song of the Year with IBMA after New Day came out. He had pitched it to The Osbornes because he knew Bobby and Sonny and they turned it down. So I cut it and got a nice nomination out of it.

KD: For those of us in the Washington area, Paul Craft and Herb Pedersen songs coming through the Seldom Scene were the soundtrack of our lives.

CL: I hear you. Brother Jukebox Sister Wine. Oooh. So John knew a good song and he wrote a few. Mean Mother Blues, he wrote.

KD: Gardens and Memories

CL: And All the Way to Texas.

KD: C&O Canal.

CL: Yep. He’s written a few himself. And I think a good writer knows good songs so they can pick them as well as write them.

KD: If I remember correctly, John was instrumental in getting you a gig at the Birchmere. It was the first time we saw you in the Washington area.

CL: Was I in his band? Or do you mean the Front Porch String Band gig at the Birchmere where about 20 people came? (laughter) That one?

KD: No, I remember it being pretty crowded, actually.

CL: What he did…out of those mentor sessions he said, “Let’s work some songs up, and if I get a gig ‘cause there’s people calling me in Alabama wanting me to come play.” We had a big bluegrass scene in Alabama. We had a couple festivals that were doing really well at the time. They were calling John, so he used us as his band. We became the Ready Section, which was the name of a road out in the county. Ready Section Road was my address so he called the band John Starling and the Ready Section. We got gigs with him and when he went back to Washington. He got a gig at the Birchmere and we played with him. And I sang on his album, Waiting on a Southern Train. Alan O’Bryant was in my band and he sang on that record, too. And Tony Brown had just come off the road with Emmylou and The Hot Band. He had played piano. He had just gotten the A&R job at MCA. It was all intertwined so Tony heard Alan and me sing in that session on John’s album. Then I started getting calls to sing on MCA records. Patty (Loveless) was my first but there were a lot of others.

KD: Like who?

CL: Karen Staley, who’s a fabulous writer, who didn’t make a go of it. Irene Kelley was on MCA the first time I met her. She knew who I was and she said, “I want Claire Lynch to come.” And Carl Jackson and Claire Lynch came and sang background on her record. Her dad died right at the release of her album and she had to abandon all the press because of her father’s death and it went kind of (sound of down), too, so it was very sad.

KD: Too bad because she’s a great singer…

CL: And a great writer. We’ve written a lot of great songs together and we’ve had a lot of success together. Our lives are so paralleled. First time I went to sing for her on her MCA session, I had a two-month old baby. I brought her with me. Irene held the baby and I sang. (laughter) And she had little babies, too, at the time. It was a trip.

KD: Did John give you business advice? Things like how to run a band…

CL: Yes. Lots of things. And he also dropped my name to people. And he wrote, when that first Front Porch String Band album – the one that’s now on or was on Rebel – it was on Leather Records out of Roanoke first. I think he was probably instrumental in my getting attention from them. He wrote a blurb for us and it was like: “The Front Porch String Band is a musical force to be reckoned with. John Starling”

KD: You remember that.

CL: Mmm-Hmm. It was right on the album cover, on the back of it.

KD: Are you and John still in touch?

CL: Yes. I’m more in touch with Cynthia on Facebook. You know, his wife. Last time I played in the area, I was invited to his home for drinks and snacks after the show and we sat down and picked and talked. Last year, well, you were there as you introduced them for the Hall of Fame Induction. I cried all the way through that. To see John standing up there and knowing that Mike was gone and John Duffey (sigh)

KD: Did you want to say anything else about anyone who changed you?