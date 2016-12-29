Monroeville takes to the streets of St. Augustine

When the weather starts getting cold in the mountains, folks with the ways and means start looking for ways to head south for a bit. The guys with Monroeville, based in east Tennessee, found a three-night booking in St. Augustine, FL this week, and decided to use their one night off last night to do what bluegrass pickers always do.

They took to the streets to play some music, sans amplification, and offer the good people living and visiting that fair city a chance to interact with a bluegrass band up close and personal.

And of course, they captured the entire thing on Facebook live.