Monroeville takes to the streets of St. Augustine

Posted on by John Lawless

When the weather starts getting cold in the mountains, folks with the ways and means start looking for ways to head south for a bit. The guys with Monroeville, based in east Tennessee, found a three-night booking in St. Augustine, FL this week, and decided to use their one night off last night to do what bluegrass pickers always do.

They took to the streets to play some music, sans amplification, and offer the good people living and visiting that fair city a chance to interact with a bluegrass band up close and personal.

And of course, they captured the entire thing on Facebook live.

If you’re in St. Augustine this week, look for Monroeville tonight and Friday (12/29-30) at the Colonial Oak Music Park, located in the city’s Colonial Quarter.

After New Year’s you can find them back at home at the Ole Smoky Distillery.

Share this:

About the Author

John Lawless

John had served as primary author and editor for The Bluegrass Blog from its launch in 2006 until being folded into Bluegrass Today in September of 2011. He continues in that capacity here, managing a strong team of columnists and correspondents.

Other articles you might enjoy