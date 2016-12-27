Kathy Boyd takes silver in 2016 Global Music Awards

Kathy Boyd, of Portland, Oregon’s Kathy Boyd & Phoenix Rising, has been awarded a silver medal for Outstanding Achievement in the Song and Lyrics category of the 2016 Global Music Awards. The award was given for her song, Who Will Pray For Me, which will be included on the bands upcoming album, 40 Years of Lonesome.

Boyd said that the song is a personal one for her, dealing with the loss of two close family members.

“The song Who Will Pray for Me was written during a time when my mother passed away, and then my brother died a mere four months later. It is, however, about those times in life when we’re all looking to reach out receive a bit of understanding, and no matter how kind people are to us it just isn’t enough.”

Kathy plays bass and sings lead with Phoenix Rising, which also includes Tom Tower on banjo, Dennis Nelson on guitar, and Tim Crosby on mandolin and fiddle.

Who Will Pray For Me has not yet been released, but radio programmers can download the track now from Airplay Direct.

The deadline to enter your music for the 2017 Global Music Awards is March 13. There is an entry fee of $50, with Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals awarded in multiple categories. The competition is held in partnership with a number of prominent music business organizations, such as Billboard magazine and Disc Makers.

More information about Kathy and the band, as well as their busy touring schedule in the Pacific northwest, can be found online.