Cheryl McClellan to Still Blue Entertainment

Cheryl McClellan has joined the team at Still Blue Entertainment, a company formed initially to represent Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome. Since launching with that focus, the agency has also taken on publicity for the James Wimmer Bristol Bluegrass Spring Fest, held each March in Bristol, VA, and Union House Records.

Still Blue head Sherry Brown says that they have been wanting to bring someone new on board, and is happy that it is Cheryl.

“We have been waiting for the right time and right person. I think that Cheryl a great asset and will do a wonderful job as part of the JBSL team. We are so glad to have her joining us!”

McClellan is a native of Pearisburg, VA living now in Teays Valley, WV. She shared a few words about her her own life-long fascination with bluegrass music.

“You can’t really be from the mountains without being influenced in some way by mountain music. I grew up listening to bluegrass Gospel at church, and the first time I heard Alison Krauss sing, I was blown away. Over the past several years, I have had the pleasure of visiting several places on the Crooked Road. I love the Floyd Country Store and the Chantilly Bluegrass Festival, both of which are in Floyd County. Having recently relocated to West Virginia due to my husband’s job, we have been able to experience the Mountaineer Opryhouse several times, and attend several local festivals in the Charleston, WV and eastern Kentucky areas. My husband, Jeff, is a songwriter and has had some recent success, and that’s how I came to know Jeff and Sherry Brown. After several months of talking back and forth, we thought SBE (Still Blue Entertainment) would be a good fit. To me, bluegrass music is all about the tradition and the people. And I have met so many wonderful people in bluegrass so far. There is nothing like an outdoor festival in the summertime.”

Cheryl’s professional background includes work in marketing and advertising, plus contract administration and customer service. She will primarily be tasked with booking Brown and his band at Still Blue.