Check out Grand Ole Osprey on the Outer Banks

Here’s another bluegrass radio show you can remember for when you’re traveling, or to check out online.

Radio Hatteras is based in Buxton, NC on Hatteras Island along the area’s Outer Banks. These are natural barrier islands, formed by the action of storms against the coast over time. While all the cities and towns on the Outer Banks have year-round residents, their economy is based on the many tourists who visit during beach season, along with sport and commercial fishing.

The citizens on Hatteras decided that they needed a community radio station as a way to reach the island’s residents in times of emergency. So Radio Hatteras was born as a low-power, commercial free enterprise funded by donations from the region’s emergency services organizations, community groups, and generous locals and visitors alike.

Now there is a simple way for anyone on the island to keep in touch when the power goes out or hurricanes threaten. And since their license requires them to broadcast 24/7, volunteers have stepped forward to create programming that should be of interest to the wintertime diehards and the summer visitors. Music from local artists are a big part of the offerings on Radio Hatteras, plus news and daily event information, and they have a bluegrass show that airs every Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday mornings at midnight.

Tom Garrison is the host for Grand Ole Osprey, and he features music from a variety of bluegrass artists with a focus on educating his listeners on the whos and whats of our music. When you are on the island, you can hear the station at 101.5 FM, or 99.9 from nearby Waves, NC. Plus they cybercast live at radiohatteras.org, and via the station’s free iPhone or Android radio apps.

Hats off to Tom for getting some bluegrass on the air each week on the Outer Banks!

If you’d like to make a donation to assist Radio Hatteras in their community mission, you can find the necessary details online.