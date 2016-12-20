Bob Redford passes

Bob Redford, one of the original founders of the Walnut Valley Festival in Winfield, Kansas, died on December 17. He was 78 years of age.

A life long Kansan, Bob served as the President of the Walnut Valley Association for more than 40 years. Their festival at Winfield hosts some of the most prestigious instrumental competitions in the United States. Their National Flat Pick Guitar Championship is perhaps the most cherished prize in that universe, as is the National Finger Pick Guitar Championship, National Bluegrass Banjo Championship, National Mandolin Championship, and similar contests for autoharp and dulcimer.