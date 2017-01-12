Seven Nation Army video from The Bankesters

The Bankesters have released a live music video of them performing one of the songs from their upcoming Compass Records release, Nightbird.

It’s their version of The White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army, in a very different setting than the original, with clawhammer banjo stating the instrumental signature instead of Jack White’s ersatz bass guitar. Sung by Alysha Bankester, the song loses the angry vibe from White’s vocal in the Stripes’ iconic rock track from 2003, and takes on a wholly new feel.

Pre-orders for autographed copies of Nightbird are available online ahead of the album’s January 27 release.