Zeke Dawson passes

Lifelong bluegrass and country fiddler Zeke Dawson died on November 11 at his home near Nashville, TN. He was 84 years of age. Zeke had played in numerous bluegrass groups, as well as top country artists in Nashville.

Born in Prince Georges County, MD on June 1, 1940, Zeke grew up near the homeplace of The Stoneman Family, and learned to play fiddle from Scotty Stoneman. At 12 years old he was featured in Pop Stoneman’s youth group, The Pebbles.

Dawson’s first true professional gig came at 16 when he joined The New River Boys, who performed all over the capitol region, including the Stoneman’s “home base” in DC, the Famous Restaurant. Other members included Buddy Davis, Don Mulkey, Tom Knowles, and Johnny Hopkins.

Following a stint in the US Army, Zeke headed to college where he received a music degree. He continued to play with country and bluegrass acts in the area.

A move to Nashville greatly expanded his music career. He got a job with Loretta Lynn in 1974, and remained a member of her band for nearly ten years. Dawson also toured with George Jones a number of times, and was Wilma Lee Cooper’s fiddler for many years. He even appeared in Coal Miner’s Daughter, the biographical film about Loretta Lynn.

After retiring from the road he returned to bluegrass, and was an active member of Nashville’s Leiper’s Fork. Zeke was not only their fiddler but also a featured vocalist in the group. Others in the band were Jeff Belcher on banjo, Buddy Jones on mandolin, Bo Collier on guitar, and Karl Dunlap on bass.

Zeke is well remembered not only for his fiddling, but for his joking and storytelling as well. Anthony Howell, who played some with Lieper’s Fork as a teenager, related…

“He would tell stories about being on the road with George Jones, Loretta Lynn, and numerous other country stars. He would finish a story, and he would stop to say, ‘Mr. Dawson, do you have any hobbies? Why yes, talking is my hobby! I love to talk!’

He was a joy to be around and I will always remember him dearly.”

Dawson was buried with military honors at Middle Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery.

R.I.P., Zeke Dawson.