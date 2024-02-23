Zak McLamb and Ella Thomas to Caroline Owens & New Company

Caroline Owens has a new band name and two new members. Now known as Caroline Owens & New Company, the Skyline Records recording artist welcomes bassist Zak McLamb (who also performs with Alan Bibey & Grasstowne) and fiddler/vocalist, Ella Thomas of ETSU. They join existing members Spencer Strickland on mandolin from Lambsburg, VA and Chase Bennett on banjo from Canton, NC.

Owens shared…

“I’ve admired Zak’s bass work for years, and to now pick alongside him in this band… what a dream! His talent comes secondary to what a truly genuine person he is. I look forward to many more years of playing music with him.

And Ella – my goodness! What a talent! I spent a long time going through potential folks that I thought would work for this band, but when I heard her fiddling and harmony singing, I just knew she was the one. I’ve enjoyed getting to know her over these last few months. What a truly sweet, genuine person she is!”

Of his new gig, McLamb said…

“I’m blessed and so thankful to get to play music with Caroline, Spencer, Chase, and Ella (in New Company) as well as with Alan, Jeff, Justin, and Kati in Grasstowne.

I’ve been filling in with Caroline for close to a year, and I’ve really enjoyed that. She is so talented and starting to get recognition which is awesome! It is a really fun group. I’ve known Spencer from back when we both played with Kenny & Amanda Smith. It’s a lot of fun to get to play music with him again.

Grasstowne is not as busy as we used to be with Alan playing with Balsam Range. We are all excited that he got the opportunity to do that. It’s working out well for me to supplement that schedule with playing Caroline’s schedule. I feel very blessed to get to be the person who gets to perform with both groups. I’m looking forward to some really cool shows.”

Thomas says that she’s also pumped to hook up with Owens.

“I’m so excited to be joining Caroline Owens & New Company, adding some fiddle and backup vocals to a great young band that represents the best talent on the bluegrass stage today. My first encounter with Caroline’s unique sound was several years ago at Bill’s Music Shop and Pickin’ Parlor in my hometown of West Columbia, South Carolina. I was especially impressed with her classic bluegrass style, and when our paths continued to cross, it seemed like destiny brought us together!

I have every confidence in Caroline as our amazing band leader, and this privilege to play alongside her and gifted band mates Spencer Strickland, Chase Bennett, and Zak McLamb is a wonderful opportunity! I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us on this incredible musical journey!”

“We are so excited to have Zak and Ella along for the ride!,” Owens concluded. “I know I speak for my other band mates, Chase and Spencer, when I say…’Welcome to the band, Zak and Ella!'”

You can visit Caroline Owens online to see her touring schedule and catch when/where her new ensemble will be performing.