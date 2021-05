Zack Arnold to Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Rhonda Vincent has announced Zack Arnold as the newest member of her touring band, The Rage, taking the spot recently vacated by Josh Williams, who left to be closer to his young children.

Arnold had been working as mandolinist with Sideline since the summer of 2019. He has been a star on the rise in bluegrass since he first appeared as a member of ClayBank in 2016, when they won the RenoFest Band Competition when he was 16 years of age. With a strong and clear tenor voice and a firm grip on the music, even as a teen, it seemed that big things were on the horizon for Zack in bluegrass.

Guitar is his first instrument so he should be right at home playing it with The Rage.

This evening before her last show at Bluegrass & BBQ at Silver Dollar City, Vincent recorded this brief video to introduce Zack as he newest hire.