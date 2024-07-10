Your Shadow Still Hangs Heavy On This Mountain from Edgar Loudermilk

The Edgar Loudermilk Band’s newest single from Pinecastle Records is a bluesy, contemporary bluegrass number with the ghostly title, Your Shadow Still Hangs Heavy On This Mountain.

Written by Edgar along with Brink Brinkman, it’s the story of a man afflicted by a bad case of the lonesomes, missing the woman who’s left him alone in his mountain home. The lyrics call up several clever ways of measuring his isolation, and how he tries to drive it away.

Loudermilk says that he and Brinkman were inspired to write this one by an actual physical location.

“We wrote this song while visiting Georgia’s Tallulah Gorge. Things looked eerie up there on that mountain, so we tried to write a song that had that same mood. This one has a heavy feel with a lot of fire. We hope the listeners enjoy our new single, Your Shadow Still Hangs Heavy On This Mountain.”

Anthony Howell’s banjo pushes this one forward throughout, along with Zac Autry’s mandolin, former guitarist Jamey Pittman, and guest fiddle from John Martin Boulware. Edgar, of course, plays bass and sings the lead, with a haunting harmony vocal from Zack.

Have a listen…

Your Shadow Still Hangs Heavy On This Mountain is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.