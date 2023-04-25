You’ll Never Find Another So True from Fast Track

OK traditional bluegrass lovers… this one is for you. The latest single from Fast Track’s Heartache and Trouble album is out, their take on the Boys From Indiana classic, You’ll Never Find Another So True.

Written by Aubrey Holt, the Boys cut the song for their 1975 LP, Bluegrass Music is Out of Sight, for King Records.

Fast Track gives it a perfect old school bluegrass treatment, sung by fiddler Steve Day, with support from bandmates Dale Perry on banjo, Duane Sparks on guitar, Shayne Bartley on mandolin, and the late Ron Spears on bass.

Have a listen…

You’ll Never Find Another So True is available now from Engelhardt Music Group, as is the full Heartache and Trouble project, from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks at AirPlay Direct.