You’ll Always Be My Blue-Eyed Darling from Olivia Jo

Rising bluegrass songstress, Olivia Jo, of Stuart, VA, will release her first single, You’ll Always Be My Blue-Eyed Darling, on September 16.

With Olivia Jo on lead vocals, the tune features an award-winning ensemble: Lou Reid, harmony vocals/rhythm guitar; Ron Stewart, banjo/fiddle; Shawn Lane, mandolin; and Barry Bales, bass.

The twenty-something year old shared…

“This song goes way back. I first heard it performed by Harley Allen with the Allen Brothers from one of their shows in the 1980s. I was instantly struck by Harley’s voice and the way he sang it. As an up-and-coming bluegrass artist, I wanted my debut single to be a song everyone would love and identify with, that would also showcase my vocal style and range. I think this song checks all of those boxes and I’m eager to share my version of this classic tune with everyone.”

Milton Harkey, promoter of Bluegrass First Class, is a fan. “I’m glad to hear Harley Allen revisited with one of his songs by such an amazing voice. (She has) more to come, I’m sure.”

Lou Reid produced the project which was recorded by Wesley Easter at Eastwood Studios in Cana, VA. Mixed by Reid and Easter, the latter also mastered the recording.

You’ll Always Be My Blue-Eyed Darling will be available on Friday, September 16 from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-saves are enabled now.

Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.