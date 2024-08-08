You Used To Love Me video from Solid Gold Stranger

California Bay Area’s Solid Gold Stranger is out with their debut album, Closer to the Flame.

Together now for five years, this outfit plays a healthy mix of bluegrass, old time, and original music, as exemplified in their music video for one of the tracks from the record, You Used To Love Me. Written by guitarist Joe Readel, the song mourns the loss of a romance, observing the situation from both sides of the relationship. Joe sings the part of the guy, as fiddler Amy Kassir alternates verses with the gal’s perspective.

Support comes from bandmates Korey Kassir on mandolin, Tyler Steagall on banjo, Ashley Readel on reso-guitar, and Mike Gubman on bass.

We don’t often get a lonesome love song with two different viewpoints at once, so we suppose everyone should identify with this one. The music video finds the band delivering a live version in the music room.

Check it out…

You Used To Love Me, and the full Closer to the Flame album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online, or directly from Solid Gold Stranger on CD or for download at bandcamp.