You Turned Red and That Made Me Blue from Jim Stanard

It’s a question worthy of the wit and wisdom of our resident bluegrass humorist, Chris Jones. Can you write a bluegrass song about the upcoming election that works in a lovesick angle without being overtly political?

Jim Stanard says “yes!,” in a song to be featured on his upcoming Magical album with the curious title, You Tuned Red and That Made Me Blue. He works in a good many of the buzz words heard this time of year, in a story about a man of the left who lost his love to someone on the right. So he goes out and finds himself a right-leaning lady of his own.

The song is filled with tongue-in-cheek humor and double entendres, sure to delight anyone sick of the constant, nagging advertisements for politicians of every stripe. Though not typically a bluegrass artist, writing and singing in more of a singer/songwriter style, Stanard picked the perfect format for this new composition, and pulls it off with a bit of a Nashville flair.

Check it out in this lyric video.

You Turned Red and That Made Me Blue is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Tell a friend!