You Don’t Need To Be Improved from Jeff Parker & Company

For their first single with 615 Hideaway Records, Jeff Parker & Company have chosen You Don’t Need To Be Improved, written by Mike Norris.

Parker has been a prominent figure in bluegrass for quite some time, with memorable stints with top acts like Lonesome River Band, Dailey & Vincent, and Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers. He’s established himself as not only one the most versatile vocalists in bluegrass, but one of our finest entertainers to boot.

The single is one in the “you’re perfect just the way you are” category, which Jeff says he picked for the message it sends.

“I chose this song because I like what it’s saying, and I also felt that we could do some good harmonies, I like the chord progression, and the way I felt to structure the song tends to show off some hot picking!

Also, to allow me to sing in a lower register on verses then switch to tenor on the chorus.”

Supporting are the members of the Company Jake Vanover on guitar, Taylor Parks on banjo, and Wes Parks on bass. Jason Barie adds fiddle on the track.

Have a listen…

You Don’t Need To Be Improved will release to popular download and streaming services on March 31. Radio programmers can get the track now via AirPlay Direct.