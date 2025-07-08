You Don’t Know What You’re Missing from Rick Faris

With a new album due this week from Dark Shadow Recording, bluegrass singer and songwriter Rick Faris has a third single from the project to share, with the intriguing title, You Don’t Know What You’re Missing.

Rick wrote this one with Rick Lang, and says it’s a reminder that the myriad tasks of your day-to-day life may not always be quite so important as you may believe.

“There’s always one more email to answer, there’s always one more social media post to make, there’s always one more (insert daily struggle here). The things that matter are the things that connect us together on a deeper level; a conversation with a friend, helping a stranger in need, learning from someone who’s twice your age about what they would’ve done differently, what they wish they would have paid more attention, investing in a child or young person in your field. There are so many ways we can get back and live a deeper life, if you’re looking.”

It’s recorded with Rick on guitar and lead vocal, Dan Tyminski on mandolin, Ron Block on banjo, Laura Orshaw on fiddle, and Mark Schatz on bass. Harmony vocals are provided by Eddie Faris, Rick’s brother.

The result is a swingin’ track with that bluegrass beat. Have a listen.

You Don’t Know What You’re Missing is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

It will also be included on the new Rick Faris album, Life’s Parade, due to release on July 11. An album release celebration is scheduled for the night before at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, KY.